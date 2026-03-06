Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’137 -1.2%  SPI 18’145 -1.1%  Dow 47’626 -0.7%  DAX 23’649 -0.7%  Euro 0.9047 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’729 -0.9%  Gold 5’118 0.7%  Bitcoin 54’774 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7812 0.0%  Öl 89.0 5.5% 
DZ BANK: Kaufen-Note für Merck-Aktie
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Neue Analyse: UBS AG bewertet Richemont-Aktie mit Buy
Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss 2025 wieder im Sinkflug
DroneShield-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch - 4-Dollar-Marke wieder geknackt
06.03.2026 14:35:05

U.S. Employment Unexpectedly Slumps By 92,000 Jobs In February

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of February, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment slumped by 92,000 jobs in February after jumping by a downwardly revised 126,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to increase by 60,000 jobs compared to the addition of 130,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 percent in February from 4.3 percent in January, in line with economist estimates.

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

