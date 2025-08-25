Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’206 -0.5%  SPI 16’967 -0.4%  Dow 45’282 -0.8%  DAX 24’273 -0.4%  Euro 0.9373 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’444 -0.8%  Gold 3’367 -0.2%  Bitcoin 88’852 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8059 0.5%  Öl 68.7 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: FinTech zerrt iKonzern wegen Apple Pay-Technologie vor Gericht
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Michael Burry: Diese Aktien hielt der "Big Short"-Investor im 2. Quartal 2025
Neues Bitcoin-Treasury-Unternehmen plant vor Börsengang Bitcoin-Käufe in Milliardenhöhe
Bekannter Leerverkäufer schiesst gegen Palantir-Aktie: Stärker überbewertet als NVIDIA-Aktie
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
25.08.2025 23:59:31

RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its August 12 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA reduced its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 3.60 percent as underlying inflation continued to soften and labor conditions eased slightly. The third cut this year took the rate to the lowest since March 2023. Previously, the bank had reduced the rate by 25 basis points each in May and February.

Japan will release July numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting no annual change at 3.2 percent.

Singapore will see July data for industrial production; in June, output was flat on month and up 8.0 percent on year.

Taiwan will release July numbers for industrial production; in June, output jumped 18.65 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were up 11.1 percent on year and exports rose an annual 11.9 percent for a trade deficit of HKD58.9 billion.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bekannter Leerverkäufer schiesst gegen Palantir-Aktie: Stärker überbewertet als NVIDIA-Aktie
Die Zukunft des Geldes: Bitcoin, Ripple oder Ethereum - wer macht das Rennen?
Michael Burry: Diese Aktien hielt der "Big Short"-Investor im 2. Quartal 2025
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Montagnachmittag freundlich
Lufthansa-Aktie fällt zurück: Lufthansa ordnet sich neu
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA tendiert am Montagnachmittag fester
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittag höher
PUMA-Aktie +15 Prozent: Milliardärsfamilie Pinault denkt offenbar über Verkauf von PUMA-Beteiligung nach
Zweifelhafter Erfolg für Tesla-Aktie: US-Luftwaffe ordert Cybertrucks - für Zielübungen

Top-Rankings

KW 34: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 34: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 34: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}