28.08.2025 00:02:41

Korea Interest Rate Decision Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting this morning and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.50 percent.

Australia will provide Q2 figures for capital expenditure; in the three month prior, building capex was up 0.9 percent on quarter, machinery capex fell 1.3 percent and private capex slipped 0.1 percent.

New Zealand will see August results for the ANZ Business Confidence Index and the NBNZ Own Activity Index. In July, the business confidence index had a score of 47.8 and the activity index was at 40.6 percent.

Thailand is scheduled to release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 4.9 percent on year, easing from 13.1 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.2 percent, down from 15.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $600 million following the $1.060 billion surplus a month earlier.

