Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’088 -0.7%  SPI 16’738 -0.9%  Dow 45’296 -0.6%  DAX 23’487 -2.3%  Euro 0.9365 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’291 -1.4%  Gold 3’534 1.6%  Bitcoin 89’501 2.5%  Dollar 0.8044 0.5%  Öl 69.1 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Krypto-Fokus: Welche Rolle die KI-Bilanz für Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. spielt
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft und Apple teilweise losgeschlagen: Diese US-Aktien hielt die UBS im zweiten Quartal 2025
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Könnte der E-Auto-Pionier den Markt ins Wanken bringen?
SU7 von Tesla-Rivale Xiaomi startet fulminant - Marktanteile in China vor Umwälzungen?
Börsenrally unter Spannung: Anleger setzen auf Fed-Zinssenkung im September
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
03.09.2025 00:01:21

Australia GDP Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year, up from 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year in the three months prior.

Australia also will see August results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG; in July, they were at -1.3 and -23.9, respectively.

South Korea will see Q2 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on quarter and 0.5 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent quarterly decline and the flat annual reading in the previous three months.

Several of the regional areas will see PMI data from S&P Global, including Australia, Japan (Jibun), Hong Kong, Singapore and China (Caixin).

Helvetia am 02.09.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft und Apple teilweise losgeschlagen: Diese US-Aktien hielt die UBS im zweiten Quartal 2025
Stadler Rail-Aktie profitiert: Konsortium zieht Mega-Auftrag für Berliner S-Bahn an Land
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Dienstagmittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Nestlé-Aktie unter Druck: Konzernchef Laurent Freixe nach Affäre mit Mitarbeiterin entlassen
TUI-Aktie trotz starker Prognose im Abwärtssog: Gefürchtete Trendwende voraus?
Warum die DroneShield-Aktie trotz Rekordergebnis fällt
Lucid-Aktie mit Verlusten: Reverse-Split bewegt Tesla-Konkurrent an der Börse
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
ETF des Monats September 2025
Partners Group-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Gewinn zieht dank hoher Performance Fees kräftig an

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2025: Diese US-Aktien hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) im Portfolio
Blick ins Portfolio
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft und Apple teilweise losgeschlagen: Diese US-Aktien hielt die UBS im zweiten Quartal 2025
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die Schweizer Grossbank UBS kürzlich ihre Beteiligung ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
In diese Aktien investierte Starinvestor Bill Ackman im zweiten Quartal 2025
Portfolio-Einblick
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}