03.09.2025 00:01:21
Australia GDP Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year, up from 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year in the three months prior.
Australia also will see August results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG; in July, they were at -1.3 and -23.9, respectively.
South Korea will see Q2 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on quarter and 0.5 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent quarterly decline and the flat annual reading in the previous three months.
Several of the regional areas will see PMI data from S&P Global, including Australia, Japan (Jibun), Hong Kong, Singapore and China (Caixin).
