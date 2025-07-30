V-GREEN and GSM Philippines sign strategic partnership with MERALCO to promote EV infrastructure development in the Philippines



MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - V-Green Global Charging Station Development Corporation (V-Green) and Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (Green GSM Philippines) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) – the largest power distribution company in the Philippines. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the efforts to promote green transportation and develop the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the Philippines.



Representatives of V-Green, Green GSM Philippines, and Meralco at the signing ceremony

Under the MOU, the three parties will closely collaborate on researching and implementing solutions to accelerate EV adoption in the country, primarily through the deployment of electric taxi services and the development of a public charging station network.



Specifically, the parties will jointly identify and evaluate potential locations for charging stations and taxi hubs, support the efficient and sustainable roll-out of charging networks, and explore opportunities to scale up the electric vehicle adoption in major urban areas such as Metro Manila and other key cities.



In addition, the MOU outlines potential areas of cooperation such as co-developing solar energy solutions for EV charging stations, sharing technical expertise in EV technologies, and providing workforce training.



Mr. Nguyen Thanh Duong – CEO of V-Green – stated: "We believe this partnership between V-Green, MERALCO, and Green GSM will create meaningful and positive change in the Philippines' urban transportation landscape. Expanding a comprehensive charging network powered by renewable energy will not only accelerate the green transition but also improve quality of life for Filipino citizens."



Mr. Dao Quy Phi – CEO of Green GSM Philippines – shared: "Public access to clean, safe, and environmentally friendly mobility is heavily dependent on robust infrastructure. We believe this collaboration with MERALCO and V-Green will unlock significant growth opportunities for the electric taxi industry in the Philippines."



Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman and CEO of MERALCO, added: "This partnership brings together our collective strength in infrastructure, technology, and experience that will redefine our cities and our communities. Together, we intend to reframe the way we think about energy, transport and sustainability."



V-Green is a pioneering green infrastructure provider, committed to developing a smart, convenient, and seamlessly integrated EV charging network. In Vietnam, V-Green serves as the exclusive charging infrastructure partner for



In the Philippines, VinFast, V-Green, and Green GSM are collectively building a holistic electric mobility ecosystem—spanning EV distribution, charging infrastructure development, and electric taxi operations. This collaborative model is poised to deliver meaningful benefits to the public, from cost-effective mobility to safer and seamless travel experiences, while laying a strong foundation for the country's transition to a greener future.



With driver-first programs, innovative digital booking platforms, and a bold national vision, Green GSM is driving the future of transport — one zero-emission ride at a time. Learn more at www.greengsm.ph



About V-Green V-Green Global Charging Station Development Corporation is a pioneering green infrastructure company, committed to building a smart, convenient, and flexible EV charging ecosystem to accelerate the sustainable energy transition in Vietnam and globally. V-Green is expanding into high-potential markets across the region, including Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company offers a diverse portfolio of charging solutions, including home chargers (7.4 kW and 11 kW) and public AC/DC charging stations (ranging from 20 kW to 250 kW). All come equipped with smart management software and LINK connectivity technology to optimize performance and revenue. Learn more: https://vgreen.net/en



About MERALCO Meralco is the largest electric power distribution company and the largest private sector utility in the Philippines. Through a Consolidated Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, Meralco provides electric service within its franchise coverage. Its subsidiaries are engaged in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments and other electricity-related services. A subsidiary is in the process of developing the Company's power generation portfolio.



Meralco is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE: MER). Meralco has the largest market capitalization among the Philippine listed utility and power sector companies. Further information is available at www.meralco.com.ph.



Meralco is committed to data protection and privacy. To know more about how the Company protects personal data, please visit https://company.meralco.com.ph/privacy-statement.



About VinFast VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ph/en





