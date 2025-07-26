VinFast Indonesia continues to expand nationwide service workshop network



JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 July 2025 - VinFast, the Vietnamese Nasdaq-listed pure-electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced the signing and implementation of strategic cooperation agreements with leading Indonesian service workshop partners. This strategic move significantly expands VinFast's after-sales network, demonstrating its commitment to providing maximum convenience for customers transitioning to electric vehicles.



Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto – CEO of VinFast Indonesia (fourth from the left) – with representatives of new service workshop partners at the MOU signing ceremony held during GIIAS 2025.

During the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, open to the public from July 24 to August 3, VinFast signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with three new strategic partners: Nawilis, Warna Warni Ban, and Raperind. These partnerships further strengthen the Company's continuously expanding genuine service network in Indonesia.



Specifically, 9 Nawilis workshops will become VinFast's authorized genuine service centers, all classified as Level 1 workshops. Other partners, Warna Warni Ban (5 Level 1 workshops) and Raperind (5 workshops, including 2 Level 1 and 3 Level 2 workshops), also join the system, enriching VinFast's service network across Indonesia.



These third-party authorized service workshops will be clearly categorized by their scope of expertise, ensuring Indonesian customers consistently receive appropriate and professional services. Level 1 workshops are authorized to provide a full range of essential services, including maintenance, basic repairs, basic warranty handling, software updates, and diagnostic checks for VinFast EVs.



Meanwhile, Level 2 workshops will focus on core services such as periodic maintenance, basic repairs, and basic warranty services, ensuring VinFast customers receive optimal service at every touchpoint throughout their EV ownership journey.



These new partners complement the list of strategic partners with whom VinFast previously finalized agreements, including Otoklix and Bengkel BOS. Otoklix has added 150 workshops to VinFast's network, comprising 41 Level 1 and 109 Level 2 workshops. Bengkel BOS has also contributed 12 Level 1 workshops.



As a result, VinFast has built a nationwide network of 181 authorized genuine service workshops, including a total of 69 Level 1 and 112 Level 2 workshops.



All Indonesian service workshops will meet VinFast's stringent standards for facilities, machinery and equipment, and personnel qualifications. These partners will also provide genuine services and parts for VinFast car owners, contributing to maximum convenience and peace of mind. Throughout the cooperation, VinFast will actively support personnel training and technical consultation to help partners rapidly expand their authorized service workshop systems, especially as VinFast's product range in Indonesia continues to grow, and the number of vehicle deliveries is expected to increase significantly.



Mr. Chrisdavin Teng, Director of Warna Warni Ban commented, "We are thrilled to become an authorized provider of genuine services for VinFast electric vehicles in Indonesia. We believe in VinFast's growth potential in Southeast Asia. Together, VinFast and we aim to provide consumers with excellent experiences and drive the continuously growing electric vehicle market."



Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared, "The continuous expansion of our service workshop network once again reaffirms VinFast's strong and consistent commitment to providing comprehensive, convenient, and high-quality after-sales service, ensuring Indonesian customers can confidently enjoy the superior value of the VinFast electric vehicle experience. This strategy not only helps us expand our customer reach but also optimizes operational efficiency during our expansion in Indonesia."



VinFast is strengthening its after-sales network as its product range in the Indonesian market continues to expand. In just over a year since officially entering the market, VinFast has rapidly introduced a diverse product range across the most popular segments in Indonesia, from the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6 to the VF e34, and most recently, the VF 7.



These products are all offered with exceptionally attractive sales and after-sales policies, such as free charging at V-GREEN charging stations and 0% interest financing support for vehicle purchases. Simultaneously, VinFast is continuously fostering cooperation with dealership and banking partners, making it easier for customers to access, own, and use green transportation./.

