Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’014 0.7%  SPI 19’256 0.5%  Dow 48’753 -1.5%  DAX 25’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9086 -0.5%  EStoxx50 6’138 -0.4%  Gold 5’236 1.1%  Bitcoin 50’283 -3.6%  Dollar 0.7686 -0.7%  Öl 72.4 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ethereum vor Wandel? Vitalik Buterin zweifelt am Layer-2-Kurs
Februar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
KI-Ängste an den US-Börsen: So belastet Anthropic die Aktien von IBM, CrowdStrike, Oracle, ServiceNow und Co.
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.02.2026 18:25:05

TVR-Total Voting Rights

Funding Circle Holdings
1.66 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
TVR-Total Voting Rights

27-Feb-2026 / 17:25 GMT/BST

27 February 2026

 

 

 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

 

Total Voting Rights

 

In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that its total issued listed share capital at the close of business on 27 February 2026 comprised 304,741,576 ordinary shares of 0.1p each fully paid. This figure includes 4,177,624 ordinary shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 300,563,952 ordinary shares with voting rights.

The above figure of 300,563,952 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Funding Circle Holdings plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.£16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

 

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

 

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 419550
EQS News ID: 2283286

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service