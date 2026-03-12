Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

12-March-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

12 March 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

12 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

64,625

Highest price paid per share:

141.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

136.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

139.6242p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,844,239 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,897,337 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,897,337 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

139.6242p

64,625

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

998

141.00

09:16:14

00381739163TRLO1

XLON

43

141.00

10:35:24

00381793527TRLO1

XLON

505

141.00

10:35:24

00381793526TRLO1

XLON

203

140.80

10:35:27

00381793531TRLO1

XLON

306

140.80

10:35:27

00381793530TRLO1

XLON

46

140.80

10:35:27

00381793532TRLO1

XLON

510

141.00

10:39:18

00381794290TRLO1

XLON

528

140.60

10:39:20

00381794291TRLO1

XLON

529

141.00

10:39:52

00381794310TRLO1

XLON

107

141.00

10:39:52

00381794309TRLO1

XLON

11613

141.20

10:40:24

00381794341TRLO1

XLON

14

141.20

10:40:24

00381794340TRLO1

XLON

529

141.20

10:40:24

00381794339TRLO1

XLON

532

141.20

10:40:24

00381794338TRLO1

XLON

540

140.80

11:02:30

00381795366TRLO1

XLON

540

140.80

11:02:30

00381795365TRLO1

XLON

541

140.80

11:02:30

00381795364TRLO1

XLON

266

141.00

11:31:21

00381796840TRLO1

XLON

501

141.00

11:31:21

00381796839TRLO1

XLON

217

141.00

11:31:21

00381796838TRLO1

XLON

193

141.00

11:31:21

00381796837TRLO1

XLON

526

141.00

11:31:21

00381796836TRLO1

XLON

1062

141.00

11:31:21

00381796841TRLO1

XLON

325

141.00

11:31:23

00381796843TRLO1

XLON

591

140.80

11:33:08

00381796893TRLO1

XLON

505

140.80

11:33:08

00381796892TRLO1

XLON

205

141.00

11:46:07

00381797338TRLO1

XLON

335

141.00

11:46:07

00381797337TRLO1

XLON

257

141.00

11:48:49

00381797446TRLO1

XLON

539

140.80

11:48:49

00381797447TRLO1

XLON

126

141.00

11:52:29

00381797558TRLO1

XLON

3

141.00

11:52:29

00381797557TRLO1

XLON

539

140.60

11:52:29

00381797559TRLO1

XLON

512

140.40

12:02:31

00381798133TRLO1

XLON

338

140.60

12:17:37

00381800591TRLO1

XLON

117

140.60

12:17:37

00381800590TRLO1

XLON

79

140.60

12:17:37

00381800589TRLO1

XLON

534

140.60

12:25:33

00381801192TRLO1

XLON

58

140.60

12:33:57

00381801563TRLO1

XLON

5

140.60

12:33:57

00381801562TRLO1

XLON

3738

140.20

12:33:57

00381801564TRLO1

XLON

542

140.00

12:33:58

00381801565TRLO1

XLON

348

139.00

12:38:30

00381801762TRLO1

XLON

194

139.00

12:38:30

00381801763TRLO1

XLON

1061

139.00

12:49:20

00381802411TRLO1

XLON

528

138.60

12:55:09

00381802852TRLO1

XLON

1606

139.00

13:47:09

00381806937TRLO1

XLON

1658

138.20

13:48:27

00381806992TRLO1

XLON

1556

138.00

13:48:27

00381806993TRLO1

XLON

1038

137.60

13:48:53

00381807012TRLO1

XLON

544

137.40

13:48:54

00381807014TRLO1

XLON

524

137.80

13:52:47

00381807224TRLO1

XLON

526

137.80

14:18:44

00381809332TRLO1

XLON

1102

137.40

14:27:28

00381809910TRLO1

XLON

1576

137.40

14:27:28

00381809909TRLO1

XLON

549

136.80

14:30:50

00381810195TRLO1

XLON

517

136.80

14:33:35

00381810364TRLO1

XLON

518

136.80

14:33:35

00381810365TRLO1

XLON

520

136.80

14:33:35

00381810366TRLO1

XLON

946

138.00

14:42:29

00381811257TRLO1

XLON

274

138.40

14:47:23

00381811843TRLO1

XLON

800

138.40

14:47:23

00381811842TRLO1

XLON

188

137.80

15:01:59

00381812910TRLO1

XLON

510

137.80

15:01:59

00381812914TRLO1

XLON

510

137.80

15:01:59

00381812913TRLO1

XLON

271

137.80

15:01:59

00381812912TRLO1

XLON

52

137.80

15:01:59

00381812911TRLO1

XLON

1016

137.80

15:02:00

00381812921TRLO1

XLON

508

137.80

15:02:21

00381812943TRLO1

XLON

509

137.80

15:02:21

00381812942TRLO1

XLON

533

137.80

15:08:43

00381813448TRLO1

XLON

534

137.80

15:08:43

00381813447TRLO1

XLON

534

137.80

15:08:43

00381813446TRLO1

XLON

521

137.60

15:08:45

00381813452TRLO1

XLON

14

139.20

15:26:47

00381815627TRLO1

XLON

541

139.20

15:26:47

00381815626TRLO1

XLON

395

139.20

15:26:47

00381815625TRLO1

XLON

241

139.20

15:26:47

00381815624TRLO1

XLON

520

139.20

15:29:21

00381815879TRLO1

XLON

535

139.00

15:29:43

00381815904TRLO1

XLON

535

139.00

15:38:00

00381817150TRLO1

XLON

1047

139.80

15:40:08

00381817341TRLO1

XLON

528

139.80

15:40:08

00381817342TRLO1

XLON

529

139.80

15:40:30

00381817379TRLO1

XLON

332

140.40

15:45:11

00381817952TRLO1

XLON

547

140.00

15:45:11

00381817953TRLO1

XLON

551

139.80

15:47:54

00381818148TRLO1

XLON

1104

139.80

15:47:54

00381818147TRLO1

XLON

550

140.00

15:58:45

00381819243TRLO1

XLON

550

140.00

16:07:43

00381820063TRLO1

XLON

551

139.60

16:09:10

00381820287TRLO1

XLON

550

139.60

16:09:10

00381820286TRLO1

XLON

539

139.60

16:09:10

00381820288TRLO1

XLON

255

139.60

16:09:59

00381820374TRLO1

XLON

294

139.60

16:09:59

00381820373TRLO1

XLON

539

139.20

16:11:29

00381820571TRLO1

XLON

553

139.00

16:14:39

00381820976TRLO1

XLON

5

139.20

16:18:16

00381821470TRLO1

XLON

552

139.20

16:18:16

00381821469TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 420925
EQS News ID: 2290758

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service