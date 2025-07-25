|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
25.07.2025 12:00:55
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early redemption of the MTN Issued by our Bank
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Early redemption of the MTN Issued by our Bank
DATE: July 25, 2025
Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S on 28.10.2024.
With the related public disclosure, it was announced that the sale of the notes amounting to USD 150,000,000 with 368 days maturity and puttable was completed on 28.10.2024.
The investor has decided to use the put option regarding the notes (ISIN: XS2929970437). Accordingly, the notes redeemed on 24 July 2025.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|397045
|EQS News ID:
|2174850
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|
12:00
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early redemption of the MTN Issued by our Bank (EQS Group)
|
11:57
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early redemption of the MTN Issued by our Bank (EQS Group)
|
11.07.25