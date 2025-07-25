Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early redemption of the MTN Issued by our Bank

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Early redemption of the MTN Issued by our Bank

DATE: July 25, 2025

Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S on 28.10.2024.

With the related public disclosure, it was announced that the sale of the notes amounting to USD 150,000,000 with 368 days maturity and puttable was completed on 28.10.2024.

The investor has decided to use the put option regarding the notes (ISIN: XS2929970437). Accordingly, the notes redeemed on 24 July 2025.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352