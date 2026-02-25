Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’977 -0.1%  SPI 19’218 0.1%  Dow 49’482 0.6%  DAX 25’176 0.8%  Euro 0.9123 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’173 0.9%  Gold 5’165 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’667 6.3%  Dollar 0.7727 0.0%  Öl 71.0 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: PUMA SE stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (Munich Re) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Idorsia stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Sandisk-Aktie im Fokus: Das nächste NVIDIA?
Ausblick: NEL ASA präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Sterling Construction Company Aktie 1327127 / US8592411016

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.02.2026 23:52:03

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

Sterling Construction Company
354.68 CHF 2.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $87.59 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $113.21 million, or $3.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.99 million or $3.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 51.5% to $755.61 million from $498.83 million last year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.59 Mln. vs. $113.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.81 vs. $3.64 last year. -Revenue: $755.61 Mln vs. $498.83 Mln last year.