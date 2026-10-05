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SoftwareONE Aktie 49645150 / CH0496451508

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05.10.2026 08:00:04

SoftwareOne Named an OpenAI Select Partner

SoftwareONE
8.73 CHF 0.31%
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SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SoftwareOne Named an OpenAI Select Partner

05.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

SoftwareOne Named an OpenAI Select Partner

 

Stans, Switzerland, 5 October 2026SoftwareOne (SIX: SWON), a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products to turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, SoftwareONE is helping organizations worldwide unlock the full potential of AI. Combining OpenAI's latest innovations, including GPT-6 Astra and ChatGPT Work, with SoftwareOne's expertise in AI, cloud, data, digital workplace, and security, the company enables customers to move from experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption. From identifying high-value use cases to embedding AI into core business processes, SoftwareOne helps organizations accelerate innovation, boost productivity, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

“Being named an OpenAI Select Partner reinforces SoftwareOne's commitment to turning AI ambition into business impact," said Gudmundur Adalsteinsson, Chief Channel and Ecosystem Officer, SoftwareOne. "Adding OpenAI to our agentic skill set sharpens our ability to advise customers on the right tools for every persona and workload. Combined with our expertise in cloud, data, and digital workplace transformation, we help organizations adopt AI with confidence and turn it into real competitive advantage.”

SoftwareOne supports organizations across public sector, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and professional services with AI strategy and advisory, data and AI platforms, and digital workplace modernization. The company serves customers through two routes to market: SMB organizations through its Channel partners, and MidMarket and Enterprise customers through its direct approach. Its work includes helping customers modernize data foundations, adopt leading AI platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, Amazon Q, and Google Gemini, and develop generative AI, agentic AI, and business-specific AI applications that transform employee and customer experiences, accelerate innovation, and deliver measurable business value.

Looking ahead, SoftwareOne continues to invest in AI capabilities, skills development, and industry-focused solutions globally, helping customers accelerate cloud and AI adoption and translate AI ambition into measurable business outcomes. With deep expertise in FinOps and emerging AI tokenomics, SoftwareOne enables customers to effectively manage AI consumption costs while realizing measurable value from their investments. This focus on balancing AI innovation with cost optimization helps customers to deploy AI responsibly, efficiently, and with clear business impact.

 

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners

For more information, contact:

Karen Romer, Head of Corporate Communications

Karen.romer@softwareone.com, +47 950 74 950

 

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of about 12,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON. 

Visit us at www.softwareone.com 

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

 

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Oslo (Euronext)
LEI Code: 529900GBI88JKWXLGI05
EQS News ID: 2409766

 
End of News EQS News Service

2409766  05.10.2026 CET/CEST

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