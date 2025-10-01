Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Petrofac LtdShs Aktie 2288748 / GB00B0H2K534

01.10.2025 08:00:05

Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE

Petrofac LtdShs
0.31 CHF 14.81%
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE

01-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

  

1 October 2025

 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

 

RESTRUCTURING UPDATE

 

Further to its announcement dated 11 September 2025, the Group is advancing discussions towards a binding agreement with SAMSUNG E&A and Saipem regarding their claims relating to the Thai Oil project.

As previously communicated, the Group is focused on completing the Restructuring in the shortest possible time and by the end of November 2025. It continues to advance more than one route to implement the Restructuring, each supporting the Group’s operational capability and ongoing delivery. These routes include those which may result in no residual value being retained by existing shareholders. The implementation route will be determined on the basis of input from funding parties and key creditors, such that it is not within the Company’s sole discretion.

The Company will continue to share further details as soon as appropriate to do so, in line with its disclosure obligations.

ENDS

 

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

David Boyd

Investor Relations

david.boyd@petrofac.com

 

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications

sophie.reid@petrofac.com

 

Teneo (for Petrofac)

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

 

 

 

 

 

NOTES TO EDITORS

 

Petrofac

 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

 

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally.

 

Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC) trading in Petrofac shares is currently suspended pending publication of the Groups Full Year 2024 Audited Accounts.

 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 403724
EQS News ID: 2206386

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service