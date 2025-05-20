Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’414 0.5%  SPI 17’039 0.4%  Dow 42’792 0.3%  DAX 24’060 0.5%  Euro 0.9377 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’454 0.5%  Gold 3’238 0.3%  Bitcoin 87’527 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8335 -0.1%  Öl 65.5 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850
Top News
So positionierte sich die Deutsche Bank im 1. Quartal 2025
Investment-Note für Brenntag SE-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Deutsche Bank AG
Ausblick: Xpeng legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Investments der Gates Foundation: Die grössten Positionen in Q1 2025
Swiss Life-Aktie stabil: Swiss Life startet mit Wachstum ins Jahr 2025
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.05.2025 13:00:14

Petrofac Limited: HIGH COURT SANCTIONS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN

Petrofac LtdShs
0.31 CHF 14.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited: HIGH COURT SANCTIONS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN

20-May-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST

20 May 2025

 

 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION
 

HIGH COURT SANCTIONS
FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN

 

Petrofac announces that it has received formal approval from the High Court of England and Wales to implement its Restructuring Plan.

 

With the overwhelming support of shareholders and the majority of creditor classes, the hearing to sanction the Restructuring Plan took place from 30 April to 2 May 2025. The judgement handed down by the High Court today authorises the implementation of the Restructuring Plan which, when effected, will unlock US$355 million of new funding and significantly reduce the Group’s indebtedness, materially strengthening its financial position. 

 

The Court of Appeal has reserved 2 to 4 June 2025 to review an existing appeal of the convening order, brought by certain creditors connected with the Thai Oil project. Any appeal of the sanction order is expected to be heard at the same time. 

 

Chair of the Board René Medori said: “This is a very positive step forward for Petrofac. Together with the support displayed by shareholders, lenders, investors and key clients, the High Court’s sanctioning of the Restructuring Plan confirms it is the best path forward, and follows enormous efforts to develop and implement it over the last 18 months.

 

“The wider Board and I are conscious of the demands this process has placed on all the Group’s stakeholders. I would once again like to thank everyone connected with Petrofac for coming together to deliver these stronger foundations for the future.

 

“Having joined Petrofac for a limited period to support engagement with stakeholders during this process, Aidan de Brunner will leave the Board with our gratitude on 31 May 2025.”

 

Group Chief Executive, Tareq Kawash said: “The sanctioning of the Restructuring Plan marks a significant milestone for our Group. Implementation of the Plan will allow our talented team, clients, suppliers, shareholders and investors, to move forward with renewed confidence, bolstered by a sustainable financial platform, a robust backlog of existing contracts, and a healthy pipeline of future opportunities.”

 

ENDS

 

 

 

 

For further information contact:

 

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications

sophie.reid@petrofac.com


David Boyd

Investor Relations Consultant

david.boyd@petrofac.com

 

Teneo (for Petrofac)

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

 

 

 

NOTES TO EDITORS

 

Petrofac

 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

 

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally.

 

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
Sequence No.: 389538
EQS News ID: 2141728

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service