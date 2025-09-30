Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.09.2025

Paychex Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, payroll and HR services provider Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) raised its adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full year 2026, while maintaining annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share growth in the range of 9 to 11 percent, up from the prior growth range of 8.5 to 10.5 percent. However, the company continues to expect total revenues growth of 16.5 to 18.5 percent.

Based adjusted earnings of $4.98 per share and total revenues of $5.57 billion reported for fiscal 2025, the guidance implies adjusted earnings in a range of $5.43 to $5.53 per share on total revenues between $6.49 billion and $6.60 billion for fiscal 2026.

On average, analysts polled currently expect the company to report earnings of $5.47 per share on revenue growth of 17.66 percent to $6.56 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

