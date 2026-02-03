Merck Aktie 10683053 / US58933Y1055
03.02.2026 12:48:22
Merck Guides FY26 Below Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, biopharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, Merck now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.15 per share on sales between $65.5 billion and $67.0 billion.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.63 per share on sales of $67.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, MRK is trading on the NYSE at $112.50, down $0.87 or 0.77 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
