Melco Crown Entertainment Aktie 2826732 / US5854641009

15.01.2026 08:15:12

Melco chef selected for global Young Chefs Programme

Melco Crown Entertainment
5.36 CHF 1.19%
EQS Newswire / 15/01/2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST

One of ten chefs chosen for a programme organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Food Forum

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment is committed to promoting Whole Person Development, while actively deepening Macau's role as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and enhancing its influence on the global culinary stage. The Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Safa Rodas, Head Chef of L'ATTITUDE at Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau, has been selected for the Young Chefs Programmme (YCP).

722717-Morpheus-jpg-550x.jpeg
Morpheus at City of Dreams Macau

Jointly organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Forum (WFF), the YCP selects ten young chefs aged 18 to 35 worldwide to leverage culinary practices in driving agrifood system transformation and sustainable development. From advancing better nutrition to promoting food security and biodiversity, the YCP's ultimate goal is to nurture leaders who can inspire and guide fellow chefs to advocate for more sustainable and healthier consumption habits. As part of the WFF Youth Initiative's mission, the YCP focuses on the next generation of chefs, providing training, mentorship, and advocacy opportunities, that help participants gain both technical expertise and soft skills to become influential agents of change.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO, Melco, said, "Melco is honored to see Chef Safa selected as one of the ten participants in this global Young Chefs training programme organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Food Forum. The YCP places emphasis on empowering young female chefs to ensure more equitable and thriving agrifood systems, which is well aligned with Melco's goals of supporting youth and female leadership, as well as sustainable development. Melco will continue to develop and support programmes that contribute to Macau's economic diversification and youth talent development initiatives."

722724-Chef-Safa2-jpg-550x.jpeg
Ms. Safa Rodas, Head Chef of L'ATTITUDE at Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau

Chef Safa is set to commence the one-year international training programme this month, receiving professional mentorship from the World Association of Chefs' Societies network and participating in global exchanges. Through this journey, Chef Safa is expected to further broaden her professional perspective, enhance practical capabilities, and apply her learnings to advance the sustainable development of Macau's culinary industry.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Melco, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). In South Asia, the Company manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka (www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

Melco is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

