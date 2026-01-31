Melco’s 'House of Dancing Water' team is honored with Medal of Merit - Tourism by Macao Government for tourism contributions



MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 January 2026 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment is proud to announce that the team of its flagship entertainment spectacle "House of Dancing Water" has been honored with the Medal of Merit – Tourism at the 2025 Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit Awards Ceremony of the Macao SAR, in recognition of its significant contribution to the promotion and development of the local tourism sector. Acknowledging individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions and distinguished service to the region, this year's ceremony took place on Friday, January 30, at Macao Cultural Centre.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco, received the Medal of Merit – Tourism on behalf of the "House of Dancing Water" team

Since its debut in 2010, "House of Dancing Water" has established itself as Macau's most iconic, once-in-a-lifetime aquatic spectacle and one of the world's largest water-based shows. Since returning in May 2025, it has been reimagined with enhanced visual effects and state-of-the-art stage technology. Featuring a cast and crew of nearly 300 professionals from over 30 countries and staged in a purpose-built theatre, the production unites international artistic talent while helping to nurture local technical capabilities in the performing arts. To date, the show has attracted millions of international visitors, successfully showcasing Macau on the world stage, thus becoming a proud cultural tourism icon and a must-see spectacle that underscores the advancement of Macau's diversified cultural tourism.



Receiving the honors on behalf of the "House of Dancing Water" team, Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "We are profoundly honored and extend our deepest gratitude to the Macao SAR Government for bestowing this prestigious Medal of Merit – Tourism upon the 'House of Dancing Water' team. This distinction represents a momentous recognition of our steadfast commitment to enriching Macau's entertainment landscape and promoting the sustainable, long-term development of its tourism industry. The achievement belongs to the extraordinary cast and crew behind 'House of Dancing Water' whose unparalleled artistry, dedication and passion have brought this production to life and sustained its global acclaim. Their collective brilliance remains the very soul of this work.



"Melco remains deeply invested in Macau's future, striving to elevate its allure on the global stage and championing its growth as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."



The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.





