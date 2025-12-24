Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.12.2025 02:30:28

Lockheed Martin Secures $10 Bln U.S. Air Force Contract Modification For C-130J Program

Lockheed Martin
381.17 CHF -0.19%
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Air Force has awarded Lockheed Martin Corporation a ceiling $10 billion modification to a previously awarded contract for the C-130J Combined Aircraft Delivery, Development, Integration, and Engineering program.

This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract from $15 billion to $25 billion. Work under the agreement will be performed in Marietta, Georgia, with completion expected by July 16, 2035.

The contract also includes Foreign Military Sales to several allied nations, including Egypt, Australia, New Zealand, France, the Philippines, Norway, and Germany.

At the time of the award, no funding is being obligated. The contracting activity is managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The modification has drawn congressional interest due to its scale and international scope.