SMI 12’905.2 -0.1%  SPI 17’737 -0.1%  Dow 48’704 1.3%  DAX 24’295 0.7%  Euro 0.9334 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’754 0.8%  Gold 4’280 1.2%  Bitcoin 73’860 0.4%  Dollar 0.7947 -0.7%  Öl 61.6 -1.5% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Givaudan1064593Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539
Broadcom steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig - Aktie im Plus
Trotz Konkurrenz durch BYD und Xpeng: Tesla Model Y in China ausverkauft - Impulse für die Aktie
Gemini Space Station-Aktie im Aufwind: CFTC genehmigt US-Prognosemärkte für Kryptobörse
Tesla-Rivale Rivian setzt auf autonomes Fahren - Aktie dennoch tiefrot
Oracle-Aktie trotz kräftigem Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich tiefer
11.12.2025 23:07:13

Instagram Rolls Out New "Your Algorithm" Controls For U.S. Reels Users

(RTTNews) - Meta (META) has expanded access to its new "Your Algorithm" feature, allowing all U.S. Instagram users to shape the content they see on Reels manually. The tool, tested with a limited user group since October, gives individuals a dedicated control panel that can be opened via an icon in the top-right corner of the Reels feed.

Within the panel, users can add or remove interest categories and review sample videos tied to each topic. The feature is designed to give users more explicit control over recommendations, reducing reliance on Meta's AI-driven personalization.

Meta executive Chris Cox said the rollout marks a major step toward giving users a more controllable experience. He noted that the underlying technology has been upgraded and will continue to evolve, and that the tool already offers a strong influence over recommendation patterns.

While the feature offers meaningful transparency and user agency, Meta acknowledges potential trade-offs. AI-powered recommendations currently drive significant engagement across its apps. Allowing users to override algorithmic inputs manually could reduce time spent on Reels, though Meta believes the risk is limited. Historically, users rarely adjust manual controls even when available, and often prefer the convenience of automated recommendations.

Meta sees the feature primarily as a reassurance mechanism—an option people want for peace of mind, even if they seldom use it. Still, it remains to be seen whether Instagram users will actively refine their feeds using the new controls.

Additionally, Instagram will let users share their interest selections directly to their Stories, providing a way for followers to see the topics they have chosen to prioritize.

META closed Thursday at $652.71, up 0.40%, and is trading after hours at $652.16, down 0.08% on the NasdaqGS.

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:30 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12:39 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11:59 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
10:23 Roche-Papiere halten SMI in der Spur
10:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold  und Silber – Ein positives Jahr/Holcim – An der Spitze
09:31 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
09.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’480.71 19.00 BTASKU
Short 13’721.45 13.97 S8QBLU
Short 14’290.05 8.61 B94SVU
SMI-Kurs: 12’905.17 11.12.2025 17:31:31
Long 12’384.65 19.29 SO3BSU
Long 12’121.81 13.89 SPMB5U
Long 11’608.20 8.97 SYZBYU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TUI-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Nach starken Zahlen kehrt die Dividende zurück
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Marktturbulenzen: Warum die Oracle-Zahlen auch Aktien von SAP, Softbank und NVIDIA treffen unter Druck setzen
Nach Anstieg vom Vortag: So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS am Mittwoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schliesst uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen enden am Donnerstag leichter
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Goldpreis: Fed-Pressekonferenz sorgt für Hochspannung
Trotz Konkurrenz durch BYD und Xpeng: Tesla Model Y in China ausverkauft - Impulse für die Aktie

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
22:40 Broadcom überzeugt mit Ausblick
22:38 Selenskyj: Über Gebietsfragen sollte das ukrainische Volk entscheiden
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steigt auf Rekordhoch - Oracle brechen ein
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steigt auf Rekordhoch - Oracle brechen ein
22:10 Leavitt bringt Öltanker mit Revolutionsgarden in Verbindung
21:45 USA sanktionieren Neffen von Maduros Ehefrau
21:32 Merkel erwartet bei KI-Regulierung 'Schlacht' mit USA
21:13 Ukraine besteht in Friedensplan auf Armee von 800.000 Soldaten
21:00 Wadephul: USA stehen klar zur Nato
20:53 Devisen: Euro verharrt auf höherem Niveau