Instagram Rolls Out New "Your Algorithm" Controls For U.S. Reels Users

(RTTNews) - Meta (META) has expanded access to its new "Your Algorithm" feature, allowing all U.S. Instagram users to shape the content they see on Reels manually. The tool, tested with a limited user group since October, gives individuals a dedicated control panel that can be opened via an icon in the top-right corner of the Reels feed.

Within the panel, users can add or remove interest categories and review sample videos tied to each topic. The feature is designed to give users more explicit control over recommendations, reducing reliance on Meta's AI-driven personalization.

Meta executive Chris Cox said the rollout marks a major step toward giving users a more controllable experience. He noted that the underlying technology has been upgraded and will continue to evolve, and that the tool already offers a strong influence over recommendation patterns.

While the feature offers meaningful transparency and user agency, Meta acknowledges potential trade-offs. AI-powered recommendations currently drive significant engagement across its apps. Allowing users to override algorithmic inputs manually could reduce time spent on Reels, though Meta believes the risk is limited. Historically, users rarely adjust manual controls even when available, and often prefer the convenience of automated recommendations.

Meta sees the feature primarily as a reassurance mechanism—an option people want for peace of mind, even if they seldom use it. Still, it remains to be seen whether Instagram users will actively refine their feeds using the new controls.

Additionally, Instagram will let users share their interest selections directly to their Stories, providing a way for followers to see the topics they have chosen to prioritize.

