Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Monday as oil prices extended declines from last week, helping ease concerns over inflation and India's import bill.

India's limited AI exposure has become an advantage as global tech stocks reel under selling pressure.

The release of October WPI inflation data will be in the spotlight later today amid expectations of an RBI policy rate hike next month.

Asian markets were mostly lower this morning, with tech stocks underperforming. Amid concerns over AI stock valuations and inflation, investor attention shifted to Nvidia results due on Tuesday and Anthropic's expected listing. Media reports suggest that Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's chief executive.

U.S. October retail sales report due on Tuesday and minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on Wednesday also remain on investors' radar.

The Japanese yen was steady against the euro and dollar after the release of weak Japan GDP data. A slew of economic data released earlier today showed China's economic slowdown has deepened in October.

Gold was subdued below $3,900 an ounce after Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid stated on Sunday that inflation is uncomfortably above the 2 percent target and requires central bank action.

Brent crude futures were down nearly 1 percent at $95.07 a barrel after two weeks of declines. Brent prices witnessed sharp swings before closing more than 2 percent lower last week as investors weighed renewed hostilities in the Middle East against signs of strong regional oil supplies.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as artificial intelligence and chip stocks remained under pressure on concerns that Nvidia CEO's resignation could have far reaching consequences for U.S. chip export policy and the broader AI Industry and supply chain.

Higher Treasury yields weighed on markets after new data showed persistent inflation.

Producer prices moderated from the prior month in October, but rose 6.5 percent on an annual basis, the most since November 2022 as inflation broadened beyond energy.

The report added to expectations of a 50-basis-point hike at the Fed's December 8-9 meeting. Financial markets are currently pricing in a total of three quarter-point moves by the middle of next year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 0.4 percent while the narrower Dow closed 0.1 percent higher, led by defensive stocks.

European stocks ended mostly higher on Friday on the back of strong corporate earnings and a rotation out of large-cap technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up marginally but recorded its best week since late June. While the German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.4 percent.