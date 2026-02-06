Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

06.02.2026 23:43:17

Google Signals Wider Android Rollout Of AirDrop-Style Sharing

Alphabet A
248.86 CHF 1.09%
(RTTNews) - Google (GOOG) has indicated that its AirDrop-style file sharing feature will soon reach a broader range of Android devices, moving beyond its initial debut on the Pixel 10 lineup.

The company said the expansion will follow successful early testing that confirmed compatibility across Apple hardware, including iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

Android engineering leadership said the interoperability work required significant effort to ensure smooth cross-platform transfers. With that groundwork now complete, Google is collaborating with device partners to bring the feature, delivered through Quick Share, to more Android phones later this year. Announcements outlining the next phase are expected in the near term.

The capability was first introduced in late 2025 as a Pixel-exclusive feature, allowing Android users to exchange files seamlessly with Apple devices. Since then, it has remained limited to Google's newest phones, despite early signals that a wider rollout was planned. The latest comments suggest that expansion is no longer speculative and is approaching launch.

Alongside broader sharing support, Google also hinted at further efforts to reduce friction for users moving between platforms. The company said it is working on tools to simplify data transfers for people switching phones, with a particular focus on transitions from iOS, though no specific details were provided.

Friday GOOG closed at $323.10, down 2.48%, and is trading 0.03% higher at $323.20 in after-hours activity on the NasdaqGS.