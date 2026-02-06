Google Signals Wider Android Rollout Of AirDrop-Style Sharing

(RTTNews) - Google (GOOG) has indicated that its AirDrop-style file sharing feature will soon reach a broader range of Android devices, moving beyond its initial debut on the Pixel 10 lineup.

The company said the expansion will follow successful early testing that confirmed compatibility across Apple hardware, including iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

Android engineering leadership said the interoperability work required significant effort to ensure smooth cross-platform transfers. With that groundwork now complete, Google is collaborating with device partners to bring the feature, delivered through Quick Share, to more Android phones later this year. Announcements outlining the next phase are expected in the near term.

The capability was first introduced in late 2025 as a Pixel-exclusive feature, allowing Android users to exchange files seamlessly with Apple devices. Since then, it has remained limited to Google's newest phones, despite early signals that a wider rollout was planned. The latest comments suggest that expansion is no longer speculative and is approaching launch.

Alongside broader sharing support, Google also hinted at further efforts to reduce friction for users moving between platforms. The company said it is working on tools to simplify data transfers for people switching phones, with a particular focus on transitions from iOS, though no specific details were provided.

