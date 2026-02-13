Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’626 0.7%  SPI 18’763 0.5%  Dow 49’501 0.1%  DAX 24’915 0.3%  Euro 0.9122 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’985 -0.4%  Gold 5’043 2.5%  Bitcoin 52’928 3.9%  Dollar 0.7677 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Lonza1384101Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Kontroverse um Palantir-Aktie: CEO Karp verteidigt ICE-Zusammenarbeit und US-Behördenprojekte
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
DeepSeek-Affäre: NVIDIA-Aktie rückt in den Fokus des US-Kongresses
Goldman Sachs-Aktie wenig bewegt: Chefjuristin geht nach Epstein-Verbindung
Facebook-Konzern Meta erwägt Gesichtserkennung in seinen Brillen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.02.2026 23:02:41

Google Fends Off Attacks Attempting To Clone Its AI Chatbot

Alphabet A
237.57 CHF -0.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Google has revealed that its flagship artificial intelligence chatbot, Google Gemini, has been the target of repeated attempts by "commercially motivated" actors to clone the system.

These attacks involve bombarding the chatbot with large volumes of carefully crafted prompts in an effort to uncover the patterns and logic underlying its responses.

According to a report published by Google, the company has faced a rise in so-called "distillation attacks," also known as model extraction. The goal of these attacks appears to be replicating or enhancing competing AI systems by reverse-engineering Google's proprietary technology.

Google believes the activity is largely driven by private firms or researchers seeking a competitive edge, though the company declined to identify specific suspects or locations.

John Hultquist, chief analyst at Google's Threat Intelligence Group, warned that such attacks are likely to become more common, particularly as smaller companies deploy customized AI tools trained on valuable or sensitive data.

Major AI developers, including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, have invested billions of dollars in building large language models and consider their internal architectures highly confidential.

OpenAI previously accused Chinese startup DeepSeek of using distillation techniques to improve its own models.