Google Brings Visual Results To AI-Powered Search Mode

(RTTNews) - Google said Tuesday that it is adding visual results to its AI Mode search tool.

For questions that are better suited for visuals, the feature which debuted in the U.S. in May as a text-based assistant will now produce images in addition to written responses.

According to Robby Stein, VP of product management at Google Search, "there are times when what you're looking for just can't be expressed in words."

He pointed out that seeing options rather than just reading descriptions is frequently necessary when shopping or getting ideas for designs.

With the update, users can ask AI Mode to "show me a maximalist inspo for my bedroom" and get a collection of pictures in return. By requesting "bolder prints and dark tones," for example, follow-ups can help refine results.

Another advantage of shopping queries is that they will display shoppable images that are directly linked to retailers, such as "Barrel jeans that aren't too baggy."

According to Google, the new feature combines the Search, Lens, and Image tools from its Gemini 2.5 model.

The action highlights Google's efforts to stay up with competitors like Microsoft and OpenAI, who have changed the way people search for information online since ChatGPT's launch in 2022.