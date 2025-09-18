Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.09.2025 23:06:55

FedEx Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

FedEx
179.55 CHF -0.78%
(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.82 billion, or $3.46 per share. This compares with $0.79 billion, or $3.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.91 billion or $3.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $22.2 billion from $21.6 billion last year.

FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.82 Bln. vs. $0.79 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.46 vs. $3.21 last year. -Revenue: $22.2 Bln vs. $21.6 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.20 to $19.00

