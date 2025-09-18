FedEx Aktie 1039039 / US31428X1063
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
18.09.2025 23:06:55
FedEx Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $0.82 billion, or $3.46 per share. This compares with $0.79 billion, or $3.21 per share, last year.
Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.91 billion or $3.83 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $22.2 billion from $21.6 billion last year.
FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $0.82 Bln. vs. $0.79 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.46 vs. $3.21 last year. -Revenue: $22.2 Bln vs. $21.6 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.20 to $19.00
Nachrichten zu FedEx Corp.
|
20:27
|FedEx Aktie News: FedEx am Donnerstagabend höher (finanzen.ch)
|
16:29
|FedEx Aktie News: FedEx tendiert am Nachmittag nordwärts (finanzen.ch)
|
17.09.25
|Ausblick: FedEx öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.09.25
|S&P 500-Titel FedEx-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in FedEx von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.ch)
|
04.09.25
|S&P 500-Wert FedEx-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in FedEx von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
03.09.25
|Erste Schätzungen: FedEx verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)