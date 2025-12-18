Meta Platforms Aktie 14917609 / US30303M1027
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
18.12.2025 23:04:56
Facebook Tests Paid Limits On Link Sharing For Some Users
(RTTNews) - Facebook is rolling out a new limit on how many links some users can share in their posts unless they sign up for a paid plan.
This is yet another attempt by Meta to monetize key features of its platform. Users in the UK and US have reported seeing notifications that say, without a subscription that starts at £9.99 a month, they can only post a few links.
Meta described this as a limited experiment to see if giving subscribers the ability to share more links adds value.
The trial seems to be aimed at a specific group of users who are using 'professional mode' or managing Pages. These tools are often used by creators and businesses to promote their content and keep track of how it performs.
Social media expert Matt Navarra pointed out that this test shows Meta's broader strategy of putting content distribution behind a paywall.
He mentioned that this isn't just about verification; it signals a shift to charging users for the basic ability to attract traffic away from Facebook. Navarra said he was informed that he might only be allowed to share two links per month unless he pays.
This change comes after Meta introduced Meta Verified, which provides a paid blue tick, better support, and protection against impersonation on Facebook and Instagram.
Other platforms, like X, have tried similar tactics. Critics are raising alarms about the risks this poses for creators and businesses that depend on Facebook as a free source for traffic and growth.
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|12.12.25
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.25
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.12.25
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.25
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|12.12.25
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.25
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.12.25
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.25
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|12.12.25
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.25
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.12.25
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.25
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.
Themen im Gespräch:
💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden ebenso Gewinne verzeichnet. Die US-Börsen notierten teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.