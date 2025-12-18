Facebook Tests Paid Limits On Link Sharing For Some Users

(RTTNews) - Facebook is rolling out a new limit on how many links some users can share in their posts unless they sign up for a paid plan.

This is yet another attempt by Meta to monetize key features of its platform. Users in the UK and US have reported seeing notifications that say, without a subscription that starts at £9.99 a month, they can only post a few links.

Meta described this as a limited experiment to see if giving subscribers the ability to share more links adds value.

The trial seems to be aimed at a specific group of users who are using 'professional mode' or managing Pages. These tools are often used by creators and businesses to promote their content and keep track of how it performs.

Social media expert Matt Navarra pointed out that this test shows Meta's broader strategy of putting content distribution behind a paywall.

He mentioned that this isn't just about verification; it signals a shift to charging users for the basic ability to attract traffic away from Facebook. Navarra said he was informed that he might only be allowed to share two links per month unless he pays.

This change comes after Meta introduced Meta Verified, which provides a paid blue tick, better support, and protection against impersonation on Facebook and Instagram.

Other platforms, like X, have tried similar tactics. Critics are raising alarms about the risks this poses for creators and businesses that depend on Facebook as a free source for traffic and growth.