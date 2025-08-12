Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.08.2025 09:00:05

EQS-News: swissnet Group Wins Project to Equip Dresden's Municipal Administration Buildings with Video Conferencing Technology

Beaconsmind
6.70 EUR -2.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group Wins Project to Equip Dresden’s Municipal Administration Buildings with Video Conferencing Technology

12.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group Wins Project to Equip Dresden’s Municipal Administration Buildings with Video Conferencing Technology

Berg, Switzerland – 12 August 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, will deliver a forward-looking digitalization project for the City of Dresden through its newly established business unit, swissnet Media, which specializes in professional media technology and presentation solutions for enterprises, educational institutions, and public sector clients. As part of the cooperation, several municipal administration buildings will be equipped with state-of-the-art video conferencing technology. The objective is to sustainably improve digital collaboration in municipal institutions and to support hybrid work models – efficiently, accessibly, and future-proof.

The project scope includes the implementation of high-performance communication solutions based on the latest technologies such as Barco ClickShare, Poly Videobar, and Kindermann displays. The installation will provide full equipment for selected conference rooms with wireless presentation solutions, high-quality video technology, and interactive displays. The project volume amounts to approximately EUR 275,000.

“Digital communication is becoming increasingly important in public administration. Cities and municipalities today face the challenge of working more efficiently while maintaining close contact with citizens – regardless of location, collaboratively, and transparently,” said Sascha Kühn, Head of swissnet Media. “We are delighted to partner with the City of Dresden in actively shaping this transformation. With modern media technology, we are laying the foundation for a new quality of collaboration – in city hall, in administrative offices, and wherever decisions are made.”

With projects such as this, swissnet Group positions itself as an experienced digitalization partner for the public sector. In addition to infrastructure and networking solutions, comprehensive media technology concepts for conference and training rooms have become an important growth driver in the municipal environment. Further projects with cities and educational institutions are already underway.

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.
 

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.
 

Contact Company
Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 


12.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2182364

 
End of News EQS News Service

2182364  12.08.2025 CET/CEST

