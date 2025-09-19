Beaconsmind Aktie 45112358 / CH0451123589
19.09.2025 14:31:34
EQS-News: swissnet Group: Invitation to Webcast on September 23, 2025
|
EQS-News: Swissnet AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group: Invitation to Webcast on September 23, 2025
Berg, Switzerland – 19 September 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to a webcast on September 23, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (CET) in English. Co-CEO Roger Tabbal will present the international expansion strategy of the swissnet Group and report on current corporate developments in the MENA and APAC regions. After the presentation, Mr. Tabbal will be available for a Q&A session.
To participate in the event, please register using the following link: https://www.nuways-ag.com/events/international-business-and-developments-in-the-mena-region-j43rq7w6
About swissnet Group
The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.
For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.
19.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swissnet AG
|Andhauserstrasse 62
|8572 Berg
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|http://www.swissnet.ag/
|ISIN:
|CH0451123589
|WKN:
|A2QN5W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2200692
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2200692 19.09.2025 CET/CEST