EQS-News: swissnet Group: Invitation to Webcast on September 23, 2025

swissnet Group: Invitation to Webcast on September 23, 2025

Berg, Switzerland – 19 September 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to a webcast on September 23, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (CET) in English. Co-CEO Roger Tabbal will present the international expansion strategy of the swissnet Group and report on current corporate developments in the MENA and APAC regions. After the presentation, Mr. Tabbal will be available for a Q&A session.

To participate in the event, please register using the following link: https://www.nuways-ag.com/events/international-business-and-developments-in-the-mena-region-j43rq7w6

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.