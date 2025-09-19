Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.09.2025 14:31:34

EQS-News: swissnet Group: Invitation to Webcast on September 23, 2025

Beaconsmind
6.15 EUR 1.65%
EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group: Invitation to Webcast on September 23, 2025

19.09.2025 / 14:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group: Invitation to Webcast on September 23, 2025

Berg, Switzerland – 19 September 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to a webcast on September 23, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (CET) in English. Co-CEO Roger Tabbal will present the international expansion strategy of the swissnet Group and report on current corporate developments in the MENA and APAC regions. After the presentation, Mr. Tabbal will be available for a Q&A session.

To participate in the event, please register using the following link: https://www.nuways-ag.com/events/international-business-and-developments-in-the-mena-region-j43rq7w6

 

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

 

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.

 

 

Contact Company
Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, Co-CEO
Andre Jochem, Head of IR
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
andrejochem@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 


19.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2200692

 
End of News EQS News Service

2200692  19.09.2025 CET/CEST