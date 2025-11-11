Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’702 2.0%  SPI 17’503 1.9%  Dow 47’932 1.2%  DAX 24’088 0.5%  Euro 0.9273 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’726 1.1%  Gold 4’125 0.2%  Bitcoin 82’548 -3.2%  Dollar 0.8002 -0.6%  Öl 65.2 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Streamingdienste buhlen um Königsklasse: Aktien von Amazon, Netflix, Apple und Co. im Fokus
Beyond Meat-Aktie rauscht ab: Quartalsverlust deutlich ausgeweitet
Highland Critical Minerals-Aktie: Profitieren oder Vorsicht?
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Abend
Nach iPhone Air-Aufschub: Apple-Aktie dennoch in Grün
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Smart Card Marketing Systems Aktie 2500958 / US8316851026

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.11.2025 20:39:11

EQS-News: Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG) Announces 100 Day Token Offering and Token Listing Program Accelerating Projects From Space to Earth and Under the Sea

Smart Card Marketing Systems
0.00 USD -56.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc / Key word(s): Financial
Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG) Announces 100 Day Token Offering and Token Listing Program Accelerating Projects From Space to Earth and Under the Sea

11.11.2025 / 20:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is emerging as a leader in Real-World Assets “RWA” and “Utility” Tokenization with its 100 Day Digitization program. Now with clients Tokenizing the future of the new frontier “SPACE”, Under-Water assets to In-ground assets.

The company capitalized early in the sector to develop its Paytech technology into Treasury and Blockchain management of Tokens. This development has allowed the company to strategically reach into new sectors providing technology and services to develop into IEO and ICO offerings with small to mid-tier Crypto Exchanges globally to distribute the offerings.

NEW YORK, NY - November 11, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG), a trailblazer in FinTech, Digital Assets and PayTech innovation, provides Platforms as a Service “PAAS” proprietary portfolio of over 22 white-label platforms and embedded payment technologies, SMKG empowers enterprises to digitize and tokenize assets across sectors including Payments, Mining Resources, Digital Energy, Cybersecurity, Aerospace, Real Estate, Patents, Bonds, Luxury Items, Gaming and Vouchers. These tokens are designed to unlock liquidity, enhance transparency, and create new investment pathways for traditionally illiquid assets.

Our Mission

To empower early-stage crypto ventures with the liquidity infrastructure they need to thrive - from pre-launch strategy to post-ICO or IEO market stabilization.

What We Do

  • Liquidity provisioning for startup ICOs to ensure healthy token circulation and investor confidence
  • Market-making services to reduce volatility and enhance price stability
  • Global reach with tailored solutions for diverse regulatory environments and tokenomics models
  • Strategic advisory for token launch, exchange listings, and investor engagement

100-Day Strategic Plan: Exchange Listings, Liquidity, and Treasury Management

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. is executing bold 100-day road maps to accelerate token adoption and market integration:

Multi-Exchange Listings

  • Leveraging existing relationships with 40+ exchanges to streamline onboarding and compliance.
  • Coordinating with legal and regulatory partners to ensure jurisdictional readiness across North America, Europe, Caribbean, SE Asia and finalizing partnerships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alongside Dubai.

 Liquidity Management

  • Establishing liquidity pools for each token offering to support market depth and price stability.
  • Integrating DeFi protocols for automated market making and yield generation.
  • Partnering with custodians and liquidity providers to ensure cross-chain interoperability.

Treasury Operations

  • Deploying treasury management tools to track on-chain and off-chain token flows.
  • Allocating token reserves for ecosystem incentives, staking rewards, and strategic partnerships.
  • Implementing real-world asset valuation models to maintain transparency and investor confidence.

Blockchain Infrastructure & Token Utility

SMKG’s platforms are built on Ethereum-compatible frameworks, popular layer 1 blockhain protocols like Solana with support for NFTs, smart contracts, and cross-chain bridges. The company’s OriginatorX platform enables seamless token creation, distribution, and lifecycle audit management, while its PayTech suite ensures real-world utility through embedded payments and loyalty systems.

“Our 100-day plan is designed to bring real-world assets into the blockchain economy with speed, compliance, and liquidity,” said Massimo Barone, CEO of SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. “We’re not just launching tokens - we’re building ecosystems. We have aligned with Brokerage firms and Private Equity firms to develop the clients strategy throughout their journey. Furthermore, benefiting from the Genius Act in the USA, the company is prepared to enter the launch of its own "Utility Coin" for its much coveted Paytech Token."

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) is a boutique technology company, providing Digital Transformation, Business Intelligence and Commerce Strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications for Banking4.0, Web3.0 and Digital Payments4.0. With an established financial network and FX infrastructure, SmartCard empowers its partners to expand globally, offering secure, compliant, and connected digital ecosystems for financial growth.

For more info visit https://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

or visit our business applications marketplace at https://www.emphasispay.com

We seek a safe harbor. 

For additional enquiries & Enterprise Program connect with:

CEO, Massimo Barone
mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
Dharmesh Vora
President Enterprise Solutions
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
dvora@smartcardmarketingsystems.com
OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296
news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

Follow us on Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartcard-marketing-systems-inc/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otcsmkg
Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/OtcSmkg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smartcard_marketing_sys/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@smartcardmarketingsystemsInc
Telegram: https://www.t.me/smkgotc 
Tiktok: $SMKG:OTC (@smartcard_marketing_sys) | TikTok

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc

11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
United States
ISIN: US8316851026
EQS News ID: 2228040

 
End of News EQS News Service

2228040  11.11.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Smart Card Marketing Systems IncShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mittwoch um 18 Uhr live: Die Illusion der Erinnerung - Wie du Denkfehler im Trading vermeidest

Erfahrung ist wertvoll - doch Erinnerungen sind trügerisch. Sie verzerren, ergänzen oder lassen Details weg, bis ein falsches Bild entsteht. Dieses Webinar zeigt, warum das Gehirn keine objektive Aufzeichnung liefert und wie diese Verzerrungen Trading-Entscheidungen unbewusst beeinflussen.

Schnell noch Plätze sichern!

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer

Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉

Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.

💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

18:19 Logo WHS Rigetti Computing Q3 2025: Technischer Durchbruch, Mini-Umsatz – lohnt sich die Quanten-Aktie?
15:23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf adidas AG
10:17 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Novartis, Roche, Straumann
09:44 Marktüberblick: Analysten bewegen Kurse
08:48 SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
06:59 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Kursgewinne zum Wochenstart
10.11.25 Vom Kulttelefon zum KI-Treiber – Nokia erlebt seine 6G-Renaissance
06.11.25 Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’193.40 19.16 SJ6B5U
Short 13’444.90 13.69 U2TBSU
Short 13’930.53 8.90 SY9BNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’702.08 11.11.2025 17:30:12
Long 12’163.68 19.77 SO2B2U
Long 11’889.18 13.84 SZDBEU
Long 11’379.10 8.90 SPMBUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
"Big Short" gegen KI-Boom: Michael Burry wettet gegen NVIDIA und Palantir
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagvormittag schwächer
Börse feiert Rheinmetalls Weltraum-Plan: Aktien von RENK und HENSOLDT steigen im Sog mit
DEUTZ Aktie News: DEUTZ am Dienstagvormittag mit Verlusten
Roche-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Studienerfolg mit Multiple-Sklerose-Mittel Fenebrutinib erzielt
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
BYD-Aktie gewinnt an Interesse: Das steckt hinter dem Aufschwung beim Tesla-Konkurrenten
Barrick Mining-Aktie steigt: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn in Q3

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
20:19 ROUNDUP/Krise in Brandenburg: Vier BSW-Abgeordnete verlassen Partei
20:16 Ex-Minister Lindner wechselt als Manager in die Autobranche
20:07 ROUNDUP 3/EU-Analyse: Deutschland muss nicht mehr Migranten aufnehmen
20:03 Aktien New York: Erholung wegen Hoffnung im Haushaltsstreit erlahmt
19:32 Macron und Abbas planen Komitee hin zu Palästinenserstaat
19:22 Kaliforniens Gouverneur: 'Trump ist nur vorübergehend'
19:17 US-Angriffe auf Karibik-Boote: Flugzeugträger in Großregion
19:15 Arme Staaten rügen UN-Klimagipfel als zu träge
19:10 Wadephul: Plus 40 Millionen Euro Winterhilfe für Ukraine
19:05 ROUNDUP: Ukrainische Südfront gerät ins Wanken