Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’235 -0.6%  SPI 16’982 -0.5%  Dow 47’563 0.1%  DAX 23’958 -0.7%  Euro 0.9285 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’662 -0.7%  Gold 4’002 -0.9%  Bitcoin 88’206 1.7%  Dollar 0.8052 0.4%  Öl 65.1 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Boeing-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Wie Experten die Oracle-Aktie im Oktober einstuften
Netflix-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Netflix im Oktober mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Microsoft-Aktie: Was Analysten im Oktober vom Papier halten
Suche...

ParTec Aktie 128128046 / DE000A3E5A34

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.10.2025 23:49:43

EQS-News: ParTec AG publishes half-year results for 2025

ParTec
13.15 EUR -2.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
ParTec AG publishes half-year results for 2025

31.10.2025 / 23:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ParTec AG publishes half-year results for 2025

Munich, October 31, 2025 – ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) today published its half-year report for the period from January 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB - German Commercial Code).

In the first half of 2025, ParTec recorded total revenues of €37.5 million (same period last year: €10.7 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to €11.4 million, while net income for the period totaled €7.6 million (same period last year: EBT €0.3 million, net income €5.7 million).

The result was mainly driven by the scheduled implementation of the European exascale project JUPITER at Forschungszentrum Jülich. JUPITER is Europe's first exascale supercomputer and is one of the most powerful and energy-efficient systems in its class.

In addition, ParTec was involved in other European high-performance computing projects during the reporting period, including MareNostrum V at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, LEONARDO in Italy, and its planned AI systems ELBJUWEL (Helmholtz Center Dresden-Rossendorf), VESUVIO (University of Naples), and PAKS (Hungary).

The 2025 half-year financial report can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the website at www.par-tec.com.

About ParTec

ParTec AG specializes in the development and manufacture of supercomputers for high-performance computing and AI based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. Its offering also includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction, and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than fifteen years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high-performance systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo software suite, developed, supported in production and maintained by ParTec, have proven particularly well suited to the complex requirements of massive computing power in AI.

Further information about the company and ParTec AG’s innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing, AI and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

For press enquiries, please contact:

Anna Lehmann
ParTec AG
E-Mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com

edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann

E-Mail: partec@edicto.de

 


31.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ParTec AG
Possartstr. 20
81679 Munich
Germany
E-mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com
Internet: www.par-tec.com
ISIN: DE000A3E5A34
WKN: A3E5A3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2222224

 
End of News EQS News Service

2222224  31.10.2025 CET/CEST