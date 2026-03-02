Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.03.2026 21:17:52

EQS-News: Invech Holdings Inc. New Management, Enhanced Goals

Invech Holdings
0.12 USD -9.58%
EQS-News: Invech Holdings Inc. / Key word(s): Tech
Invech Holdings Inc. New Management, Enhanced Goals

02.03.2026 / 21:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING - March 2, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Invech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IVHI), a Nevada corporation headquartered in Wyoming, specializes in drafting regulatory documents and consulting for public companies. Our services include FINRA corporate filings, drafting incorporation and corporate documents, drafting OTC Markets Disclosure Statements, and general public company compliance. IVHI acts as an outside consulting firm for these services. Invech Holdings, Inc. also specializes in Software development, particularly in the SAAS (Software as a Service) space. The company both creates its own SAAS platforms, as well as develops and invests in other platforms.

Recently, the company has changed control and filed an 8K in reference to the control change: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1009919/000168316826001055/invech_8k.htm

The new CEO and majority owner Alexander M. Woods-Leo has a compelling resume at just 38 years old. Alexander M. Woods-Leo has been at the helm of both private and public companies for almost a decade and a half. With 20+ years of computer technology experience, over 15 years of sales and marketing experience and 10 years banking experience, and 10 years strategic business consulting experience. Mr. Leo is a 2 time patent awarded inventor, app publisher on 3 different platforms, and has specialized experience in funding startups up companies.

Recently, Invech Holdings, Inc. has increased its business to include SAAS Platform coding services, as well as development. The company plans to introduce new technology acquisitions, funding solutions, and asset purchases.

The current management has no interest in staying in the OTC tier. Alexander M. Woods-Leo, the CEO, goes on to state, “There is a plan in motion whereas the company is preparing to announce funding terms, and asset acquisitions.” Mr. Woods-Leo continued, “I am leveraging my last 15 years of contacts globally to bring this company to the next level and enhance its operations. The company intends to continue to file with the SEC, conduct its PCAOB Audits, however, it will no longer be filing with OTC Markets for OTCID.”

New Website 

The company has recently created and updated its new website. This website will be updated as time goes on and enhanced. www.invechholdings.com

Corporate Legal

Invech Holdings Inc. has also put on retainer Brunson Chandler and Jones to assist with all matters related to our filings, and legal advice. 

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact: 
Info@invechholdings.com
877-281-1466
www.invechholdings.com 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Invech Holdings Inc.

02.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Invech Holdings Inc.
United States
ISIN: US46124F2092
EQS News ID: 2284154

 
End of News EQS News Service

2284154  02.03.2026 CET/CEST

