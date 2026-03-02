EQS-News: Invech Holdings Inc. New Management, Enhanced Goals

EQS-News: Invech Holdings Inc. / Key word(s): Tech

CHEYENNE, WYOMING - March 2, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Invech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IVHI), a Nevada corporation headquartered in Wyoming, specializes in drafting regulatory documents and consulting for public companies. Our services include FINRA corporate filings, drafting incorporation and corporate documents, drafting OTC Markets Disclosure Statements, and general public company compliance. IVHI acts as an outside consulting firm for these services. Invech Holdings, Inc. also specializes in Software development, particularly in the SAAS (Software as a Service) space. The company both creates its own SAAS platforms, as well as develops and invests in other platforms.

Recently, the company has changed control and filed an 8K in reference to the control change: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1009919/000168316826001055/invech_8k.htm

The new CEO and majority owner Alexander M. Woods-Leo has a compelling resume at just 38 years old. Alexander M. Woods-Leo has been at the helm of both private and public companies for almost a decade and a half. With 20+ years of computer technology experience, over 15 years of sales and marketing experience and 10 years banking experience, and 10 years strategic business consulting experience. Mr. Leo is a 2 time patent awarded inventor, app publisher on 3 different platforms, and has specialized experience in funding startups up companies.

Recently, Invech Holdings, Inc. has increased its business to include SAAS Platform coding services, as well as development. The company plans to introduce new technology acquisitions, funding solutions, and asset purchases.

The current management has no interest in staying in the OTC tier. Alexander M. Woods-Leo, the CEO, goes on to state, “There is a plan in motion whereas the company is preparing to announce funding terms, and asset acquisitions.” Mr. Woods-Leo continued, “I am leveraging my last 15 years of contacts globally to bring this company to the next level and enhance its operations. The company intends to continue to file with the SEC, conduct its PCAOB Audits, however, it will no longer be filing with OTC Markets for OTCID.”

New Website

The company has recently created and updated its new website. This website will be updated as time goes on and enhanced. www.invechholdings.com

Corporate Legal

Invech Holdings Inc. has also put on retainer Brunson Chandler and Jones to assist with all matters related to our filings, and legal advice.

