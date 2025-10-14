EQS-News: HomeToGo to Host Analyst and Investor Call on Updated FY/25 Guidance Following Interhome Closing 

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

HomeToGo to Host Analyst and Investor Call on Updated FY/25 Guidance Following Interhome Closing



14.10.2025 / 23:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HomeToGo to Host Analyst and Investor Call on Updated FY/25 Guidance Following Interhome Closing

Luxembourg, 14 October 2025 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will host a conference call on 15 October 2025 at 10:00 am CEST to discuss its updated financial guidance for the full year 2025 following the successful closing of the Interhome acquisition on 28 August 2025.

The call will be led by Dr. Patrick Andrae (Co-Founder & CEO), Valentin Gruber (COO) and Sebastian Bielski (CFO), followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live audio webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://www.appairtime.com/event/dc91e9b0-84b0-4749-b7f3-d55ffbd2b3fc

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available on HomeToGo's Investor Relations website: ir.hometogo.de.

About HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B software & tech-enabled service solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative software & tech-enabled service solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com