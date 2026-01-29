Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’024 -1.5%  SPI 18’035 -1.4%  Dow 49’016 0.0%  DAX 24’823 -0.3%  Euro 0.9179 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’968 0.6%  Gold 5’540 2.3%  Bitcoin 67’299 -1.5%  Dollar 0.7665 -0.2%  Öl 69.3 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Siemens Energy56635536Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Roche-Aktie:Wachstumskurs setzt sich 2025 ungebremst fort - So viel verdiente das Management
Möglicher Handelskrieg zwischen USA und EU führt zu Bitcoin-Ausverkauf
H&M-Aktie: Gewinn im Schlussquartal übertrifft alle Erwartungen
DroneShield-Aktie fällt: Kapitalerhöhung drückt Kurs trotz Rekordjahr
Ausblick: American Express zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...

HMS BERGBAU Aktie 4892890 / DE0006061104

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.01.2026 09:02:03

EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Own coal mine in Botswana starts production

HMS BERGBAU
44.80 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HMS Bergbau AG: Own coal mine in Botswana starts production

29.01.2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

HMS Bergbau AG: Own coal mine in Botswana starts production

  • Production has started
  • Exclusive marketing agreement for HMS Bergbau
  • Expansion of value chain proceeding according to plan

Berlin, 29 January 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, has successfully completed the acquisition of 51% of the shares in Maatla Resources (Pty.) Ltd (‘Maatla’), Botswana.

Maatla holds a mining licence for metallurgical coal covering a total area of approximately 45 km2. In recent years, Maatla has built a state-of-the-art coal mine on the site, including an integrated, highly efficient processing plant. The licence area is located in a well-known and already developed coal mining area with excellent infrastructure and, based on exploration drilling carried out to date, has expert-confirmed coal resources of more than 94 million tonnes. Production of high-energy export coal has already commenced and is now being gradually ramped up. Once full planned production capacity is reached in the course of the year, the first step will be to produce approximately 1.2 million tonnes of high-quality metallurgical coal for industrial applications annually in open-cast mining, which will be processed on site and exported. HMS Bergbau has an exclusive marketing agreement for 100% of the coal produced by Maatla. In the medium term, annual production is planned to be expanded to up to 3.6 million tonnes.

With this transaction, HMS Bergbau is expanding its value chain as planned and securing exclusive marketing rights for the entire production. HMS Bergbau expects positive effects on revenue and consolidated earnings already in the current financial year. By 2026, activities in Botswana are expected to contribute a low double-digit million euro amount to revenue.

Dennis Schwindt, CEO of HMS Bergbau: "In addition to Asia, global demand for coal is being driven in particular by Africa. Botswana is considered the Switzerland of Africa. The country has a stable democracy, comparatively high prosperity and a good economic situation. We are delighted that our mine now enables us to serve the needs of our customers directly on site. Our stake in Maatla gives us access to coal deposits that we can mine, process and market ourselves."

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, oil and gas, cement, ores, as well as other bulk products. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time and world-wide. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, HMS Bergbau AG also benefits from preferred access to high-quality raw material reserves and an extensive global network.

Corporate contact information:

HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
E-Mail: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com

Investor Relations Manager:

edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz
T: +49 69 905 505 53
E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de


29.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 65 66 81-0
Fax: 030 65 66 81-15
E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com
Internet: www.hms-ag.com
ISIN: DE0006061104
WKN: 606110
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2267584

 
End of News EQS News Service

2267584  29.01.2026 CET/CEST