EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Own coal mine in Botswana starts production

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

HMS Bergbau AG: Own coal mine in Botswana starts production



29.01.2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

HMS Bergbau AG: Own coal mine in Botswana starts production

Production has started

Exclusive marketing agreement for HMS Bergbau

Expansion of value chain proceeding according to plan

Berlin, 29 January 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, has successfully completed the acquisition of 51% of the shares in Maatla Resources (Pty.) Ltd (‘Maatla’), Botswana.

Maatla holds a mining licence for metallurgical coal covering a total area of approximately 45 km2. In recent years, Maatla has built a state-of-the-art coal mine on the site, including an integrated, highly efficient processing plant. The licence area is located in a well-known and already developed coal mining area with excellent infrastructure and, based on exploration drilling carried out to date, has expert-confirmed coal resources of more than 94 million tonnes. Production of high-energy export coal has already commenced and is now being gradually ramped up. Once full planned production capacity is reached in the course of the year, the first step will be to produce approximately 1.2 million tonnes of high-quality metallurgical coal for industrial applications annually in open-cast mining, which will be processed on site and exported. HMS Bergbau has an exclusive marketing agreement for 100% of the coal produced by Maatla. In the medium term, annual production is planned to be expanded to up to 3.6 million tonnes.

With this transaction, HMS Bergbau is expanding its value chain as planned and securing exclusive marketing rights for the entire production. HMS Bergbau expects positive effects on revenue and consolidated earnings already in the current financial year. By 2026, activities in Botswana are expected to contribute a low double-digit million euro amount to revenue.

Dennis Schwindt, CEO of HMS Bergbau: "In addition to Asia, global demand for coal is being driven in particular by Africa. Botswana is considered the Switzerland of Africa. The country has a stable democracy, comparatively high prosperity and a good economic situation. We are delighted that our mine now enables us to serve the needs of our customers directly on site. Our stake in Maatla gives us access to coal deposits that we can mine, process and market ourselves."

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, oil and gas, cement, ores, as well as other bulk products. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time and world-wide. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, HMS Bergbau AG also benefits from preferred access to high-quality raw material reserves and an extensive global network.

Corporate contact information:

HMS Bergbau AG

An der Wuhlheide 232

12459 Berlin

T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0

F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15

E-Mail: info@hms-ag.com

URL: www.hms-ag.com

Investor Relations Manager:

edicto GmbH

Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz

T: +49 69 905 505 53

E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de