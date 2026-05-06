EQS-News: Blue Cap AG expands portfolio through the acquisition of Janoschka AG

EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

Blue Cap AG expands portfolio through the acquisition of Janoschka AG



07.05.2026 / 00:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Blue Cap AG Expands Portfolio Through Acquisition of Janoschka AG

Acquisition agreed

Specialist for prepress solutions and printing tools with integrated production agency

Strong market position with high customer loyalty in the attractive packaging segment

Munich, 07 May 2026 – Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) today signed a purchase agreement with members of the founding family and Stuttgart-based investment company Süd Beteiligungen GmbH (SüdBG) to acquire 100% of the shares in Janoschka AG (“Janoschka”) and, indirectly, its subsidiaries.

Global provider of integrated prepress solutions in the packaging industry

Headquartered in Kippenheim, Baden-Württemberg, Janoschka operates as a one-stop provider covering the entire prepress value chain in packaging printing—from packaging development and design adaptation through to tool manufacturing. The company employs around 1,500 people and operates production sites in 12 countries across Europe, Asia, and North America. In 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 90 million.

The Group’s activities are divided into two segments:

The Janoschka segment focuses on graphic reproduction, i.e., converting designs into print-ready data, as well as the production of printing and embossing tools.

The Linked2Brands segment operates as a premedia production agency, covering all steps related to packaging design and preparation to ensure a consistent brand appearance across all points of sale.

The company serves packaging manufacturers and brand owners in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sector. Additional applications, such as security printing, anti-counterfeiting, tactile surfaces for décor, tissue, and textiles, complement the customer portfolio.

Robust global business model with clear potential through operational development

The new investment operates in an attractive market environment. Gravure printing, one of Janoschka’s core competencies, is a key technology for the continuously growing flexible packaging market, particularly for high-volume runs and demanding quality requirements. Locations in close proximity to key packaging markets ensure short lead times, high service quality, and strong customer loyalty.

Dr. Henning von Kottwitz, CEO of Blue Cap, comments: “With the acquisition of Janoschka, we are consistently advancing the renewal of our portfolio following our recent successful exits. With its business model and size, Janoschka fits perfectly into our acquisition profile. For Blue Cap, this acquisition marks an important step in executing our growth strategy.”

Henning Eschweiler, COO of Blue Cap, adds: “Janoschka is very well positioned with a robust business model, global presence, and close customer relationships. On this basis, we have identified further potential for profitable development. Our focus is on investments in automation, increased productivity within the international network, and improved value capture.”

The completion of the transaction remains subject to certain conditions precedent, including adjustments to Janoschka’s syndicated financing, the granting of certain approvals, and the implementation of specific operational measures. Upon closing, Janoschka would be fully consolidated and would significantly increase the revenue and earnings of the Blue Cap Group. In light of the expected transaction, Blue Cap is adjusting its forecast for the full year 2026. Assuming successful completion, the Management Board now expects consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the full year 2026 to be in the range of EUR 170–190 million (previously EUR 120–140 million) and an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin of 7.5–8.5% (previously 5.0–6.0%). Janoschka will be included on a pro rata basis for the fiscal year 2026 following closing.

(1) Adjusted for extraordinary, prior-period and other effects, including impacts from reorganization measures and one-off items.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a publicly listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The Company acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations and supports their operational development with the aim of divesting them at a profit at a later stage. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap typically holds majority stakes in five companies operating in the plastics technology, production technology, life sciences, and business services sectors. The Group currently employs around 550 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E) www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Annika Küppers

Corporate Affairs

Tel. +49 89 288909-0

ir@blue-cap.de