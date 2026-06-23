EQS-News: Blue Cap AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Record Dividend of EUR 1.60 per Share

EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Blue Cap AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Record Dividend of EUR 1.60 per Share



23.06.2026 / 13:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Blue Cap AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Record Dividend of EUR 1.60 per Share

Total dividend of EUR 1.60 per share approved, including a special dividend of EUR 0.95 per share

All agenda items approved by a large majority

Successful con-pearl exit and Janoschka acquisition mark the beginning of the next growth phase

Strong liquidity position continues to provide flexibility for value-enhancing acquisitions

Munich, 23 June 2026 – At today’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) approved all proposals submitted by the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a large majority. In total, 64.7% of the company’s voting share capital was represented.

Record dividend following successful value realization

Shareholders approved the distribution of a total dividend of EUR 1.60 per share (previous year: EUR 1.10 per share). The dividend consists of a base dividend of EUR 0.65 per share and a special dividend of EUR 0.95 per share. The distribution is primarily based on the successful sale of portfolio company con-pearl during the 2025 financial year.

“The renewed record dividend reflects the strength of our business model. We are allowing our shareholders to participate directly in the value realized from the sale of con-pearl while still maintaining sufficient financial resources to actively shape Blue Cap’s next phase of growth,” said Dr. Henning von Kottwitz, CEO of Blue Cap AG.

Part of the Exit proceeds invested in Janoschka – significant financial flexibility remains

In its report to the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board looked back on an eventful year 2025. With the sale of con-pearl, Blue Cap once again demonstrated the successful execution of its Buy-Transform-Sell strategy. The company achieved an attractive exit proceeds and further strengthened its balance sheet.

In addition, the acquisition of Janoschka AG in early 2026 marked an important milestone in Blue Cap’s growth strategy. The internationally active provider of prepress solutions for the packaging industry expands the investment portfolio with an established company that has a global presence and attractive development opportunities.

“The sale of con-pearl once again demonstrated how we create and realize sustainable value through active transformation. At the same time, with Janoschka we have acquired an investment that is an excellent strategic fit and offers significant value creation potential,” said Henning Eschweiler, COO of Blue Cap AG.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and the Management Board presentation will be published at www.blue-cap.de/annual-general-meeting.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a publicly listed investment company headquartered in Munich, Germany, founded in 2006. The company acquires medium-sized B2B companies in special situations and actively supports their operational development with the aim of selling them profitably at a later stage. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and operate sustainable and resilient core businesses. Blue Cap generally holds majority stakes in six companies operating in the industries of Adhesives & Coating Technology, Plastics Technology, Prepress, Life Sciences, and Business Services. The Group currently employs around 2,000 people in Germany and other countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the Open Market (Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and m of the Munich Stock Exchange; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; Stock ticker: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Annika Küppers

Corporate Affairs Manager

Tel. +49 89 288909-24

akueppers@blue-cap.de