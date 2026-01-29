Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.01.2026 15:03:11

EQS-News: AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. and Medical Marijuana, Inc. Enter Into Strategic Alliance to Research and Develop Applications and Uses of Patent for Water Soluble Cannabinoids

AXIM Biotechnologies
0.02 USD 0.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: AXIM Biotech / Key word(s): Science
AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. and Medical Marijuana, Inc. Enter Into Strategic Alliance to Research and Develop Applications and Uses of Patent for Water Soluble Cannabinoids

29.01.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAN DIEGO, CA - January 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC: AXIM) (the "Company") today announced a strategic alliance with Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) intended to research and develop applications and uses for AXIM's patent for water soluble cannabinoids.

At the center of the transactions entered into between the Company and MJNA is AXIM's U.S. Patent No. 11,542,226 B2, Polyfunctional Cannabinoids (the "Patent"). AXIM assigned to MJNA a fifty percent (50%) right, title, and economic interest in the Patent and all associated intellectual property. The assignment includes rights to:

  • Existing and future U.S. and foreign patents and applications
  • Licensing, enforcement, and monetization proceeds
  • Claims for past infringement and accrued royalties

Concurrently, with the Patent assignment, AXIM and MJNA entered into a Consulting Agreement, whereby the Company will provide MJNA with research and development services focused on researching and developing applications and uses for the Patent technology.

Catalina Valenica, AXIM President, in commenting on the transactions stated: "This alliance with MJNA presents both companies with the ability to accelerate uses of the Patent technology. The water solubility of CBD and other cannabinoids is a significant development for the improved administration and increased potency of cannabinoids. We believe that the Patent could result in the development of a drug or treatment, most likely in the form of sublingual administration, able to treat a variety of conditions including anxiety or seizures. We are very excited about this new partnership and the potential it can unlock for our respective companies."

Dr. Scott, MJNA Chairman and President, stated: "We have tremendous confidence in the AXIM team's ability to provide R&D support for the development of commercialized uses of the Patent technology. The potential for developing enhanced administration of water soluble CBD and other cannabinoids for certain ailments and conditions is a major development for MJNA. In addition, MJNA already has significant knowledge and exposure to the cannabinoid market and enjoys relationships in that arena. We think that this alliance is a great fit, with tremendous opportunity for both MJNA and AXIM."

MORE ABOUT THE PATENT AND TRANSACTION DETAILS

The Patent addresses a fundamental limitation of traditional cannabinoids: the inability to dissolve in water, which significantly impairs absorption by the body. Key technological advantages include:

  • Patented Molecular Engineering: The Patent has secured protection for novel molecules that link cannabinoids to complementary compounds, substantially improving their delivery mechanisms and therapeutic effectiveness.
  • Dramatically Increased Solubility & Bioavailability: The engineered polyfunctional cannabinoids are more than 300 times more water-soluble than natural cannabinoids, enabling significantly improved absorption and therapeutic delivery.
  • Enhanced Efficacy with Reduced Toxicity: These polyfunctional constructs are engineered to produce more potent responses and efficacy than individual cannabinoid molecules, potentially allowing for lower therapeutic doses thereby avoiding the toxic side effects associated with higher concentrations.
  • Expanded Treatment Applications: The technology offers treatment potential for conditions where traditional lipophilic (oil-based) cannabinoids have demonstrated limited bioavailability, including development of sublingual applications for anxiety and other indications.

The Consulting Agreement has an initial, non-cancellable, term of one year expiring in January 2027 and thereafter continues on a month-to-month basis until terminated by either party upon written 90-day notice. The monthly services fee paid to the Company by MJNA under the Consulting Agreement is $62,500 per month.

MJNA paid $600,000 to the Company as consideration for the assignment of the 50% interest in the Patent. The consideration was paid through the issuance to AXIM of a $600,000 secured promissory note (the "Note"). The Note accrues interest at the rate of 4.75% until maturity on January 15, 2038, and may be prepaid by MJNA at any time, in whole or in part, without penalty.

ABOUT AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. primary focus is the development and commercialization of rapid , point-of-care diagnostic tests focused on ocular and systemic health. Its TearScan® platform enables clinicians to quantify tear biomarkers with laboratory-grade accuracy in office settings, enhancing diagnostic confidence and treatment outcomes. AXIM has been developing a vertically integrated diagnostic platform that can be adapted to detect a range of biomarkers beyond dry eye disease. This platform has been used to create tests for things like SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies and has patent allowances covering diagnostics for multiple analytes, including cancer biomarkers using novel methods like electrochemical/impedance spectroscopy. The AXIM platform has also enabled AXIM to develop a non-invasive point-of-care assay for Parkinson’s disease that uses a single tear sample to detect abnormal forms of alpha-synuclein, a key biomarker implicated in Parkinson’s pathology. This test aims to provide results in under 10 minutes without requiring invasive sample collection like spinal taps. 

For more information, visit www.aximbiotech.com.

Media Contacts
AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc.
Catalina Valencia, President
hello@aximbiotech.com | (858) 256-5132

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding intellectual property value, anticipated research and development activities, and potential benefits of the consulting and patent arrangements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


News Source: AXIM Biotech

29.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AXIM Biotech
United States
ISIN: US05463V1008
EQS News ID: 2268206

 
End of News EQS News Service

2268206  29.01.2026 CET/CEST

