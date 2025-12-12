EQS-DD: Verbio SE: Alexander von Witzleben, 100 put contracts (10,000 shares) on Verbio SE ordinary shares, strike price EUR 16.00, expiring 12/2026, written and sold at EUR 2,50 each 100 put ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.12.2025 / 14:22 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): von Witzleben

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Verbio SE

b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative ISIN: DE000C649GD3

b) Nature of the transaction

100 put contracts (10,000 shares) on Verbio SE ordinary shares, strike price EUR 16.00, expiring 12/2026, written and sold at EUR 2,50 each 100 put contracts (10,000 shares) on Verbio SE ordinary shares, strike price EUR 20.00, expiring 12/2026, written and sold at EUR 4,50 each

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.50 EUR 25,000.000 EUR 4.50 EUR 45,000.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.5000 EUR 70,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

11/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: EUREX MIC: XEUR

