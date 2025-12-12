Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'913 0.1%  SPI 17'773 0.2%  Dow 48'704 1.3%  DAX 24'319 0.1%  Euro 0.9333 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'765 0.2%  Gold 4'336 1.3%  Bitcoin 73'581 0.1%  Dollar 0.7959 0.1%  Öl 61.2 -0.5% 
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie 2731349 / DE000A0JL9W6

12.12.2025 14:24:17

EQS-DD: Verbio SE: Alexander von Witzleben, 100 put contracts (10,000 shares) on Verbio SE ordinary shares, strike price EUR 16.00, expiring 12/2026, written and sold at EUR 2,50 each 100 put ...

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
17.20 CHF -1.29%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2025 / 14:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): von Witzleben

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Verbio SE

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000C649GD3

b) Nature of the transaction
100 put contracts (10,000 shares) on Verbio SE ordinary shares, strike price EUR 16.00, expiring 12/2026, written and sold at EUR 2,50 each 100 put contracts (10,000 shares) on Verbio SE ordinary shares, strike price EUR 20.00, expiring 12/2026, written and sold at EUR 4,50 each

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.50 EUR 25,000.000 EUR
4.50 EUR 45,000.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.5000 EUR 70,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: EUREX
MIC: XEUR


12.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Verbio SE
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102402  12.12.2025 CET/CEST





