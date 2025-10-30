Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.10.2025 17:10:09

EQS-DD: Scout24 SE: Ralf Weitz, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.10.2025 / 17:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Weitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Scout24 SE

b) LEI
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
99.65 EUR 19,930.00 EUR
99.65 EUR 29,994.65 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
99.6500 EUR 49,924.6500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/10/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstrasse 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101568  30.10.2025 CET/CEST