25.07.2025 18:57:08

EQS-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG: Katja Garcia Vila, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.07.2025 / 18:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Katja
Last name(s): Garcia Vila

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI
529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
358.40 EUR 35,840.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
358.40 EUR 35,840.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/07/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Strasse 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




99856  25.07.2025 CET/CEST