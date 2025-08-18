|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
18.08.2025 10:39:07
EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: DSR Ventures GmbH, Pledge of 650,000 no-par value bearer shares of HelloFresh SE as part of a credit transaction.
HelloFresh
6.61 CHF -2.00%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
HelloFresh SE
www.hellofreshgroup.com
