29.07.2025 10:23:07

EQS-DD: GFT Technologies SE: Dr. Jochen Ruetz, buy

GFT
21.28 CHF -7.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.07.2025 / 10:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Ruetz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director (CFO, Deputy CEO) and Member of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GFT Technologies SE

b) LEI
5299002FNBSGW23ULF72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005800601

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.1000 EUR 10,027.40 EUR
18.1000 EUR 1,954.80 EUR
18.1000 EUR 2,371.10 EUR
18.1000 EUR 20,109.10 EUR
18.1000 EUR 23,475.70 EUR
18.1000 EUR 23,656.70 EUR
18.1000 EUR 5,991.10 EUR
18.1000 EUR 2,914.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.1000 EUR 90,500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/07/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


29.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstrasse 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.gft.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99888  29.07.2025 CET/CEST





