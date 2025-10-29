Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’314 -0.4%  SPI 17’047 -0.2%  Dow 47’848 0.3%  DAX 24’124 -0.6%  Euro 0.9283 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’706 0.0%  Gold 3’993 1.3%  Bitcoin 88’544 -1.2%  Dollar 0.7972 0.5%  Öl 65.0 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Meta Platforms veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: AIXTRON präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Lufthansa legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Idorsia stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
OpenAI und NVIDIA-Aktie: Eigene Chips könnten NVIDIA-Preise um bis zu 30 Prozent unterbieten
Suche...

flatexDEGIRO Aktie 34205524 / DE000FTG1111

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.10.2025 18:11:17

EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Michaela Förtsch, sell

flatexDEGIRO
31.73 CHF 0.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.10.2025 / 18:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michaela
Last name(s): Förtsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Förtsch
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction of the notification dated 09.10.2025, correction of the position in field 2a

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.60 EUR 76,500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.60 EUR 76,500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101488  29.10.2025 CET/CEST