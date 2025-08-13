|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
13.08.2025 11:13:04
EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider, Disposal of shares to settle tax liabilities as part of share-based Management Board remuneration.
Elmos Semiconductor
85.38 CHF -1.77%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstrasse 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|http://www.elmos.com
