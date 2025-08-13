EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider, Disposal of shares to settle tax liabilities as part of share-based Management Board remuneration.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.08.2025 / 11:11 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Arne Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares to settle tax liabilities as part of share-based Management Board remuneration.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 90.10 EUR 54,060.00 EUR 90.10 EUR 27,030.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 90.1000 EUR 81,090.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

05/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

