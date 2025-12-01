Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’851 0.1%  SPI 17’661 0.1%  Dow 47’510 -0.4%  DAX 23’597 -1.0%  Euro 0.9338 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’669 0.0%  Gold 4’227 0.3%  Bitcoin 67’931 -6.5%  Dollar 0.8035 -0.1%  Öl 63.0 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
PUMA-Aktie im Rally-Modus: Anleger bleiben investiert
Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Kursrally der Siemens Energy-Aktie: Kommt ein neues Rekordhoch?
Jahresendrally noch möglich? Darum befindet sich die TKMS-Aktie im Abwärtstrend
Suche...

CANCOM Aktie 883557 / DE0005419105

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.12.2025 18:00:03

EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

CANCOM
24.58 CHF -0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Buyback 2025 / 10th Interim Notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

01.12.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 10th Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 24 November 2025 up to and including 28 November 2025, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 84,730 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 22 September 2025 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 09 September 2025 and the announcement of 18 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price in XETRA trading, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
24.11.2025 17,110 25.1046 €
25.11.2025 17,024 25.6068 €
26.11.2025 16,992 25.8844 €
27.11.2025 16,795 26.1434 €
28.11.2025 16,809 26.5059 €

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 22 September 2025 to 789,091.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2025/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Munich, Germany, 01 December 2025

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board

 


01.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Strasse 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238346  01.12.2025 CET/CEST