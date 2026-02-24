EQS-Adhoc: Wienerberger AG: wienerberger signs agreement to acquire Italcer Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision

Wienerberger AG: wienerberger signs agreement to acquire Italcer Group



24-Feb-2026 / 02:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





wienerberger signs agreement to acquire Italcer Group

Vienna, February 24, 2026 – Wienerberger AG, one of the leading providers of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Italcer Group, a globally active producer of ceramic solutions with manufacturing hubs in Italy and Spain.

With annual revenues of approx. €350 million in the financial year 2025, Italcer is expected to contribute midterm more than €100 million to wienerberger's Group EBITDA.

The Italcer Group is a leading multi-brand specialist operating in the high-end design surfaces space, manufacturing top-quality indoor ceramic products and employing nearly 1,200 people. By acquiring the Italcer Group, wienerberger aims to strengthen its position in the growing renovation segment, thereby expanding its scope along the building materials value chain.

In a first step, wienerberger will acquire 50% plus one share from the sellers and may exercise a call option in the first half of 2027 for acquiring the remaining shares. The acquisition will be financed by cash-on-hand and bank loans.

The transaction is intended to be completed in the second quarter of 2026 and remains subject to merger-control clearance and the satisfaction of other market standard closing conditions.

wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €754 million in 2025.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Therese Jandér, Senior Vice President Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 780 02757 | investor@wienerberger.com