|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
31.07.2025 13:00:24
EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group AG raises sales and earnings forecast for 2025 – Increase in medium-term planning
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
The Platform Group AG raises sales and earnings forecast for 2025 – Increase in medium-term planning
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to increase to EUR 1.3 billion (unchanged), while net sales are expected to rise to EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million (previous forecast: EUR 680 million to EUR 700 million). Based on the positive earnings development, the successful establishment of the “Optics & Hearing” segment, and the effect of the implemented cost and efficiency program, the Board of Directors expects a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 54 million to EUR 58 million for the 2025 financial year (previous forecast: EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million). The number of partners is now expected to rise to over 16,500 (previous forecast: 16,000). The debt ratio will remain unchanged at between 1.5 and 2.3.
The Group’s medium-term planning relating to the 2026 financial year will also be adjusted in light of the earnings contributions of the acquisitions to date and the Group’s organic growth. The Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG expects to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.6 billion (unchanged), sales of at least EUR 860 million (previous forecast: EUR 820 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7.5% and 10% (previous forecast: 7% to 10%) in the 2026 financial year.
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2177712
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2177712 31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu The Platform Group AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu The Platform Group AG Inhaber-Akt
3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Interactive Brokers, ING und Wells Fargo mit François Bloch
Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
✅ Interactive Brokers – US45841N1072
✅ ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
✅ Wells Fargo & Co – US9497461015
Drei Aktien verlassen das BX Musterportfolio:
❌ SAP – DE0007164600
❌ Intuit Inc – US4612021034
❌ Deutsche Boerse AG – DE0005810055
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Kühne + Nagel International am 30.07.2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Zinsentscheidung: SMI fällt zurück -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich uneinheitlich
Die heimische Aktienmarkt rutscht ins Minus zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gibt seine Gewinne komplett wieder ab. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}