EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group AG raises sales and earnings forecast for 2025 – Increase in medium-term planning

The Platform Group AG raises sales and earnings forecast for 2025 – Increase in medium-term planning



Düsseldorf, 31 July 2025. The Management Board of The Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) has decided to raise its forecast for the current financial year 2025. In view of the successful business development in H1 2025, the acquisitions made so far in 2025, the strong organic growth, and the increased number of partners, the forecast is being raised in terms of revenue, operating result (EBITDA), and number of partners.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to increase to EUR 1.3 billion (unchanged), while net sales are expected to rise to EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million (previous forecast: EUR 680 million to EUR 700 million). Based on the positive earnings development, the successful establishment of the “Optics & Hearing” segment, and the effect of the implemented cost and efficiency program, the Board of Directors expects a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 54 million to EUR 58 million for the 2025 financial year (previous forecast: EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million). The number of partners is now expected to rise to over 16,500 (previous forecast: 16,000). The debt ratio will remain unchanged at between 1.5 and 2.3.

The Group’s medium-term planning relating to the 2026 financial year will also be adjusted in light of the earnings contributions of the acquisitions to date and the Group’s organic growth. The Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG expects to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.6 billion (unchanged), sales of at least EUR 860 million (previous forecast: EUR 820 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7.5% and 10% (previous forecast: 7% to 10%) in the 2026 financial year.



