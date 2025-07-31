Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’928 0.0%  SPI 16’641 -0.1%  Dow 44’461 -0.4%  DAX 24’276 0.1%  Euro 0.9301 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’379 -0.3%  Gold 3’296 0.6%  Bitcoin 96’400 0.6%  Dollar 0.8130 -0.2%  Öl 72.9 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882
Top News
Bernstein Research: Porsche-Aktie erhält Market-Perform
PayPal-Aktie: Überreaktion der Anleger oder berechtigte Sorge? Analysten bleiben optimistisch
D-Wave-Aktie stark: Neue Initiative für kryogene Verpackungen soll Entwicklung beschleunigen
BYD-Aktie nach Aktiensplit in Shenzen weiter unter Druck - Heimatmarkt im Blick
QUALCOMM-Aktie verliert trotz starker Zahlen
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.07.2025 13:00:24

EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group AG raises sales and earnings forecast for 2025 – Increase in medium-term planning

The Platform Group
9.16 EUR 5.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
The Platform Group AG raises sales and earnings forecast for 2025 – Increase in medium-term planning

31-Jul-2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group AG raises sales and earnings forecast for 2025 – Increase in medium-term planning

Düsseldorf, 31 July 2025. The Management Board of The Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) has decided to raise its forecast for the current financial year 2025. In view of the successful business development in H1 2025, the acquisitions made so far in 2025, the strong organic growth, and the increased number of partners, the forecast is being raised in terms of revenue, operating result (EBITDA), and number of partners.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to increase to EUR 1.3 billion (unchanged), while net sales are expected to rise to EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million (previous forecast: EUR 680 million to EUR 700 million). Based on the positive earnings development, the successful establishment of the “Optics & Hearing” segment, and the effect of the implemented cost and efficiency program, the Board of Directors expects a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 54 million to EUR 58 million for the 2025 financial year (previous forecast: EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million). The number of partners is now expected to rise to over 16,500 (previous forecast: 16,000). The debt ratio will remain unchanged at between 1.5 and 2.3.

The Group’s medium-term planning relating to the 2026 financial year will also be adjusted in light of the earnings contributions of the acquisitions to date and the Group’s organic growth. The Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG expects to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.6 billion (unchanged), sales of at least EUR 860 million (previous forecast: EUR 820 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7.5% and 10% (previous forecast: 7% to 10%) in the 2026 financial year.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Bjoern Minnier, CFO and Head of IR
ir@the-platform-group.com
Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany
corporate.the-platform-group.com



End of Inside Information

31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@the-platform-group.com
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1
WKN: A2QEFA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo
EQS News ID: 2177712

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2177712  31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu The Platform Group AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Platform Group AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Interactive Brokers, ING und Wells Fargo mit François Bloch

Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
✅ Interactive Brokers – US45841N1072
✅ ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
✅ Wells Fargo & Co – US9497461015

Drei Aktien verlassen das BX Musterportfolio:
❌ SAP – DE0007164600
❌ Intuit Inc – US4612021034
❌ Deutsche Boerse AG – DE0005810055

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung

Inside Trading & Investment

10:57 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Cyber Security – Sicherheit hat Vorrang/Nike/On Holding – Ein sportliches Duo
09:25 Marktüberblick: Meta und Microsoft überraschen positiv
09:01 Logo WHS Dow Jones Future Analyse – Zwischen Rallye und Rücklauf
08:56 SAP: Zentraler Cloud-Anbieter für europäische KI-Infrastruktur?
30.07.25 Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung
29.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
29.07.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
25.07.25 Nestlé drückt SMI ins Minus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’047.43 12.69 UBSOUU
SMI-Kurs: 11’919.50 31.07.2025 12:50:35
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Kühne + Nagel International am 30.07.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD weitet Aktiensplit für BYD-Aktien auf Shenzen aus - Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
Clara Technologies-Aktie in Kanada zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt - Gründe unklar
Nach Aufschwung vom Vortag: So entwickeln sich Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT
Idorsia-Aktie zweistellig höher: Idorsia wächst weiter und erzielt im ersten Halbjahr schwarze Zahlen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im freien Fall: Ausblick aufgrund starker Wegovy-Konkurrenz nach unten revidiert - CEO-Stelle neu besetzt
Nach dem Kurssturz: Was Analysten jetzt zur Novo Nordisk-Aktie sagen
DroneShield-Aktie setzt Aufstieg fort: Anleger von Quartalszahlen begeistert
UBS-Aktie zieht an: Quartalsgewinn mehr als verdoppelt
Shimano: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Lufthansa-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Lufthansa bestätigt Jahresziele nach starkem Gewinnsprung - Tochter Swiss hält Umsatz stabil

Top-Rankings

KW 30: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 30: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 30: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}