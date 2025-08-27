Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-News: Bondholders approve TPG’s change of legal form

The Platform Group
10.30 EUR 0.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Bond
Bondholders approve TPG’s change of legal form

27.08.2025 / 08:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bondholders approve TPG’s change of legal form

Düsseldorf, 27 August 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, announces that the written vote of the creditors of its bond (ISIN: NO0013256834) on the approval of the company’s change of legal form to a partnership limited by shares (SE & Co. KGaA) has been completed. The deadline for this was 16:00 CEST on 26 August 2025. The required two-thirds majority was achieved and significantly exceeded. Accordingly, the proposal is deemed to have been accepted in accordance with the voting requirements of the bond terms and conditions. The change of legal form of TPG was also approved by the Annual General Meeting on 25 August 2025, with a majority of 99% of the shareholders represented.

The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 27 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Bjoern Minnier, CFO and Head of IR
ir@the-platform-group.com
Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany
corporate.the-platform-group.com


27.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@the-platform-group.com
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1
WKN: A2QEFA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo
EQS News ID: 2189098

 
End of News EQS News Service

2189098  27.08.2025 CET/CEST