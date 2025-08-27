EQS-News: Bondholders approve TPG’s change of legal form

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Bond

Bondholders approve TPG’s change of legal form



27.08.2025 / 08:45 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, 27 August 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, announces that the written vote of the creditors of its bond (ISIN: NO0013256834) on the approval of the company’s change of legal form to a partnership limited by shares (SE & Co. KGaA) has been completed. The deadline for this was 16:00 CEST on 26 August 2025. The required two-thirds majority was achieved and significantly exceeded. Accordingly, the proposal is deemed to have been accepted in accordance with the voting requirements of the bond terms and conditions. The change of legal form of TPG was also approved by the Annual General Meeting on 25 August 2025, with a majority of 99% of the shareholders represented.



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 27 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.



corporate.the-platform-group.com