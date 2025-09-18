Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.09.2025 18:32:44

EQS-Adhoc: Stabilus SE adopts a transformation program to strengthen its long-term competitiveness and expects Group profit below market expectations; guidance confirmed

Stabilus
23.15 CHF 2.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous
Stabilus SE adopts a transformation program to strengthen its long-term competitiveness and expects Group profit below market expectations; guidance confirmed

18-Sep-2025 / 18:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Stabilus SE adopts a transformation program to strengthen its long-term competitiveness and expects Group profit below market expectations; guidance confirmed

 

Koblenz, September 18, 2025 – The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN:DE000STAB1L8) have adopted a transformation program to enhance its operational resilience and cost efficiency, thereby strengthening the company’s long-term competitiveness. The program focuses on organizational streamlining, reducing personnel and operational expenses, and optimization of production footprint.

 

The implementation will mainly take place in the fiscal year 2026 and is expected to generate savings of around €19 million in fiscal year 2027 and recurring annual cost savings of around €32 million from fiscal year 2028 onwards. In connection with its implementation, a provision of approximately €18 million for one-off restructuring expenses will be recognized in the current fiscal year 2025 in accordance with IAS 37. The related cash outflows will occur mainly in fiscal year 2026. 

 

Based on these developments, the Management Board now expects Group profit in fiscal year 2025 to amount to around €25 million, which is below current market expectations (last Vara consensus: €47.1 million). The Management Board confirms its forecasts for revenue, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted free cash flow (FCF). For fiscal year 2025, revenue of c. €1.3 billion, adjusted EBIT margin of c. 11% and adjusted FCF of c. €105 million are expected.

 

To provide further details on the transformation program, Stabilus will host an analyst and investor web conference on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 10:30 CEST (webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/stabilus-202509, telephone dial-in: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/iRgHB4AVUlbJ).

 

The key figures adjusted EBIT and adjusted FCF are defined on pages 48 and 52 of the Stabilus 2024 Annual Report. The publication of the 2025 Annual Report is planned for December 8, 2025.

 

End of Ad-hoc Announcement


Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
VP Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 



End of Inside Information

18-Sep-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: investors@stabilus.com
Internet: group.stabilus.com
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2199950

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2199950  18-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

