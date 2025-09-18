EQS-News: Stabilus SE initiates transformation program to boost long-term competitiveness

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

Stabilus SE initiates transformation program to boost long-term competitiveness



18.09.2025 / 18:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE initiates transformation program to boost long-term competitiveness

Management and Supervisory Board endorse a wide-reaching transformation program

Measures include streamlining the organizational structure, reducing personnel and operating costs, and optimizing the production footprint.

Non-recurring transformation costs of c. €18 million in FY2025 are being offset by sustainable improvements in efficiency with savings of c. €19 million in FY2027 and recurring annual savings of c. €32 million from FY2028 onwards.

Outlook for revenue, adjusted EBIT[1] margin and adjusted FCF[1] for FY2025 confirmed; forecast for consolidated net profit for FY2025 of around €25 million below current market expectations.

Koblenz, September 18, 2025 – The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, today endorsed a wide-reaching transformation program to strengthen the company's resilience, optimize the cost base and thus secure its long-term competitiveness. The program includes measures to streamline the organization, reduce personnel and operating costs, and optimize the production footprint.

Stabilus is thus responding to a persistently challenging market environment characterized by weak global growth, continuing cost Inflation and structural changes in key target markets. At the same time, changing customer needs are exacerbating the need for greater efficiency and resilience in order to secure the company's market-leading position in the long term and to achieve the goals set out in the STAR 2030 strategy.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: “The transformation program approved today creates the structural foundations for solidifying our leading market position and ensuring long-term profitable growth as part of our STAR 2030 strategy. Through a balanced mix of cost reductions, organizational streamlining and the optimization of our international production footprint, we are strengthening our resilience and safeguarding the company’s future. In view of a geopolitical and economic environment that is changing at an unprecedented pace, it is essential to adapt Stabilus to the new underlying conditions – so that we can continue to offer our customers a broad and competitive range of innovative products and solutions in the future as well.”

The measures planned as part of the transformation program, which are to be implemented primarily in fiscal year 2026, include the following key areas:

Streamlining the organizational structure: Stabilus plans to adapt its organizational structure with the aim of reducing hierarchical levels in order to enable faster decision-making processes and promote greater customer orientation. In addition, processes are to be harmonized to improve scalability, operational excellence and cross-site collaboration.

Reduction of personnel and operating costs: The company plans to reduce the workforce by around 450 jobs worldwide, predominantly in EMEA and Americas.

Optimization of the location portfolio: Stabilus intends to relocate and consolidate office and production space in Germany, the USA, Singapore and Thailand, with the goal of making locations more efficient.

Costs of around €18 million in FY2025 are offset by significant future annual savings

For the implementation of these measures, which will take place in the fiscal years 2025 and 2026, Stabilus will make a provision for one-off restructuring expenses in accordance with IAS 37 of around €18 million in the current fiscal year 2025. The associated cash outflows will mainly be incurred in the 2026 fiscal year. This is offset by savings of around €19 million in fiscal year 2027 and recurring annual savings of around €32 million from fiscal year 2028 onwards. According to plan, the costs of the transformation program will have already been amortized after one year.

Consolidated net profit for FY2025 expected to be around €25 million – forecast for revenue, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted FCF for FY2025 confirmed

Taking into account the restructuring provision, the Management Board now expects consolidated net profit for the 2025 fiscal year of around €25 million, which is below current market expectations (last Vara consensus: €47.1 million). The Management Board continues to confirm its forecasts for revenue, adjusted EBIT[1] margin and adjusted free cash flow (FCF)[1]. For the 2025 fiscal year, revenue of c. €1.3 billion, an adjusted EBIT[1] margin of a c. 11% and an adjusted FCF[1] of c. €105 million are expected.

Web conference for analysts and investors

To explain the measures in more detail, Stabilus invites analysts and investors to a web conference on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. (CEST):

Duration: c. 30 minutes

Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/stabilus-202509

Telephone dial-in: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/iRgHB4AVUlbJ.

________________________

[1] Cf. definition/calculation of KPI’s adjusted EBIT and adjusted FCF in the quarterly statement 9M FY2025, page 21 ff. and 25 ff. that can be downloaded from the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with eight thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2024 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.