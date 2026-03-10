NAKIKI Aktie 117180160 / DE000WNDL300
10.03.2026 18:38:44
EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Request to convene an extraordinary general meeting
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital reduction/Other
NAKIKI SE: Request to convene an extraordinary general meeting
Frankfurt am Main, March 10, 2026 – NAKIKI SE hereby announces that on March 10, 2026, the company received a written request from shareholder Wegerich UG (limited liability), based in Bad Homburg, to convene an extraordinary general meeting. The applicant's share of the company's share capital exceeds the statutory quorum of 5% for such a request. The applicant's request is for the extraordinary general meeting to be convened at the earliest possible date, preferably on April 20, 2026. The agenda is to include a reduction of the share capital in accordance with the provisions on ordinary capital reduction by consolidating shares at a ratio of 5:1, the cancellation of all existing conditional capital, the creation of a new authorization to issue convertible bonds together with the creation of new conditional capital, the cancellation of Authorized Capital 2021 and the creation of new authorized capital, the election of a replacement auditor for the 2024 financial year and the election of the auditor for the 2025 financial year, supplementary elections to the Supervisory Board, and the amendment of the company's purpose.
The Management Board of NAKIKI SE will review the request to convene the meeting and the inclusion of the items on the agenda and will make a decision at short notice. At present, the company has no reason to believe that the request to convene the meeting is not admissible.
The Executive Board
Contact for inquiries (IR, press):
NAKIKI SE
Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
End of Inside Information
10-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 8700 764 30
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2289138
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2289138 10-March-2026 CET/CEST
