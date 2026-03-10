EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE:  Request to convene an extraordinary general meeting

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital reduction/Other

NAKIKI SE: Request to convene an extraordinary general meeting



10-March-2026 / 18:38 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, March 10, 2026 – NAKIKI SE hereby announces that on March 10, 2026, the company received a written request from shareholder Wegerich UG (limited liability), based in Bad Homburg, to convene an extraordinary general meeting. The applicant's share of the company's share capital exceeds the statutory quorum of 5% for such a request. The applicant's request is for the extraordinary general meeting to be convened at the earliest possible date, preferably on April 20, 2026. The agenda is to include a reduction of the share capital in accordance with the provisions on ordinary capital reduction by consolidating shares at a ratio of 5:1, the cancellation of all existing conditional capital, the creation of a new authorization to issue convertible bonds together with the creation of new conditional capital, the cancellation of Authorized Capital 2021 and the creation of new authorized capital, the election of a replacement auditor for the 2024 financial year and the election of the auditor for the 2025 financial year, supplementary elections to the Supervisory Board, and the amendment of the company's purpose.

The Management Board of NAKIKI SE will review the request to convene the meeting and the inclusion of the items on the agenda and will make a decision at short notice. At present, the company has no reason to believe that the request to convene the meeting is not admissible.

The Executive Board

Contact for inquiries (IR, press):

Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30

Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

www.nakikifinance.com

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

Share: WKN WNDL30; ISIN DE000WNDL300