EQS-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma and HealthCare Royalty Announce Amendment to Existing Royalty Agreement and the Participation of Soleus Capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts

Heidelberg Pharma and HealthCare Royalty Announce Amendment to Existing Royalty Agreement and the Participation of Soleus Capital



07-March-2026 / 02:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement - Disclosure of inside information under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Heidelberg Pharma and HealthCare Royalty Announce Amendment to Existing Royalty Agreement and the Participation of Soleus Capital Heidelberg Pharma is eligible to receive USD 20 million upfront funded by Soleus Capital, subject to closing conditions

USD 25 million to be funded by Soleus Capital upon FDA approval of Telix Pharmaceuticals’ imaging diagnostic agent TLX250-Px; HCRx payment upon approval still in place Ladenburg, Germany, 7 March 2026 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), today announced an additional amendment to its existing royalty purchase agreement with HealthCare Royalty (HCRx) and the participation of Soleus Capital Management, L.P. (Soleus Capital), a US-based life sciences investment firm, on behalf of its Soleus Capital Credit Opportunities Fund I, L.P. (and its affiliated funds). The amended agreement covers the partial monetization of Heidelberg Pharma’s future royalties on the worldwide sales of Telix Pharmaceuticals’ imaging diagnostic agent TLX250-Px. In conjunction with the amendment, Heidelberg Pharma is eligible to receive USD 20 million from Soleus Capital, subject to customary closing conditions. Another payment of USD 25 million will become due upon FDA approval of TLX250-Px. In March 2024, Heidelberg Pharma entered into an agreement with HCRx for the sale of royalties on TLX250-Px up to a defined cap, which agreement was subsequently amended in March 2025. As part of the current amendment, Heidelberg has agreed to an increased cap on total payments alongside certain other contractual changes. The participation of Soleus Capital has no impact on the payments from HCRx. Key terms of the agreement between Heidelberg Pharma, HCRx and Soleus Capital are: Heidelberg Pharma will receive a USD 20 million payment under the amended agreement, funded by Soleus Capital, subject to customary closing conditions expected to be fulfilled shortly.

under the amended agreement, funded by Soleus Capital, subject to customary closing conditions expected to be fulfilled shortly. Heidelberg Pharma will receive another USD 25 million payment funded by Soleus Capital upon FDA approval of TLX250-Px. The calculation of the FDA approval milestone payment from HCRx under the existing agreement remains unchanged under this amendment.

funded by Soleus Capital upon FDA approval of TLX250-Px. The calculation of the FDA approval milestone payment from HCRx under the existing agreement remains unchanged under this amendment. Once the maximum cumulative amount of royalties sold is reached under the amended agreement, a high single-digit royalty tail percentage amount will be due under the amended agreement and remaining royalty payments will revert to Heidelberg Pharma.

Based on current planning, available funds and the today signed agreement, the Company's financing will be secured until mid-2027.



End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



About TLX250-Px TLX250-Px is a radiolabeled form of the antibody girentuximab, which binds to the tumor-specific antigen CAIX on ccRCC. Heidelberg Pharma developed the antibody up to a first completed Phase III clinical trial prior to licensing it to Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix), an Australian company based in Melbourne, in 2017. About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the compound Amanitin from the green death cap mushroom in cancer therapy. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology. The lead candidate HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. The candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. A second ATAC candidate, HDP-102 is in clinical development stage in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. HDP-103 against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and HDP-104 targeting gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer have completed preclinical development. Heidelberg Pharma is open for partnering. The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH. About HealthCare Royalty HealthCare Royalty (“HCRx”) is a leading royalty acquisition company founded in 2006 that is majority owned by KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR). Over two decades, the HCRx team has developed a strong track record of investing in commercial-stage and near-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical assets, committing $7+ billion in over 110 biopharmaceutical products. With offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, Boston, London and Miami, HCRx continues to advance biopharmaceutical innovation by providing innovative capital solutions to counterparties. For more information, visit https://www.hcrx.com. HEALTHCARE ROYALTY®, HEALTHCARE ROYALTY PARTNERS® and HCRx® are registered trademarks of HealthCare Royalty Management, LLC. About Soleus Capital Management Soleus Capital is a healthcare investment firm located in Greenwich, CT, USA, which manages hedge, private equity and credit funds primarily focused on the innovative areas of life sciences, including biotech, medtech, diagnostics, and genomics. Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Sylvia Wimmer

Senior Director Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg

IR/PR-Support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. 07-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News